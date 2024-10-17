Who is Kate Cassidy? Liam Payne’s girlfriend left Argentina days before his death

Kate Cassidy, a 25-year-old influencer, was dating One Direction star Liam Payne at the time of his tragic death.

Cassidy left Argentina just two days before Payne’s sudden passing, returning to her home in the U.S.

On October 14, she posted a TikTok video about her relief at being back in Florida, stating, “Soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state.”

In the video, Cassidy explained that she was eager to leave South America, as what was supposed to be a five-day trip had stretched into two weeks.

The influencer’s light-hearted TikTok post included a few personal details about her travels, including a reference to her seat number “1D,” a nod to Payne’s world-famous band, One Direction.

She also mentioned how she typically brings a Squishmallow on planes but had given hers to Payne during their trip.

Cassidy’s comments were seemingly made before she learned of the tragedy that would soon follow.

@kateecass soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state ♬ original sound – nicole

Liam Payne dies 48 hours after Kate Cassidy leaves Argentina

Two days after Cassidy’s visit, on October 16, Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from his hotel balcony at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Payne was reportedly under the influence of drugs and behaving erratically before his death.

Argentine emergency services responded swiftly, but Payne’s injuries, which included severe cranial trauma, were too critical to survive.

According to Buenos Aires’ emergency services chief, Alberto Crescenti, Payne’s injuries were “incompatible with life,” per The Sun. Despite the quick arrival of medical teams, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kate Cassidy has been dating Liam Payne since 2022

Kate Cassidy is an American social media influencer who gained attention through her relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne.

The couple was first spotted together in October 2022 at a Halloween party where they dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Their relationship quickly became public and Cassidy often shared glimpses of their lives on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Cassidy, who graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2021, is known for her travel, fashion, and lifestyle content, amassing a sizable following on social media. She frequently posted about their luxurious vacations and appearances at high-profile events like the British Fashion Awards and Paris Fashion Week.

Cassidy and Payne made headlines with their public displays of affection and appeared together at various red-carpet events, including Louis Tomlinson’s documentary premiere in 2023. Despite rumors of a breakup in mid-2023, the couple was seen together shortly afterward, seemingly dispelling the speculation.