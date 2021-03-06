Why fans are proud of Louis Tomlinson following new Twitter announcement

Fans are proud of Louis as he announces plans for a new music management company. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Louis Tomlinson is trending on Twitter again after the singer announced plans to create his own music management company.

Fans quickly began to freak out, and the topic “Proud of Louis” went viral on Twitter in the latest social media craze.

One Direction fans have always been a very passionate group of people who will go to great lengths to show their support, and Louis’ news has proven to be no exception.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Saturday, Louis announced the idea via Twitter. “I’ve always dreamed of having my own label, having an imprint never really worked for me because I still had to have someone else’s blessing to sign people. People I believed in massively but unfortunately didn’t fit the traditional pop role hence never doing the deals…”

He continued, “So I’ve decided to put it out there to the world today. I’m going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space”

Pic credit: @Louis_Tomlinson/Twitter

Pic credit: @Louis_Tomlinson/Twitter

How proud are fans of Louis?

So proud.

“This information is the best they have been able to give me all day” announced one fan.

This information is the best they have been able to give me all day

LOUIS TOMLINSON

I LOVE YOU

PROUD OF LOUIS#ProudOfLouis pic.twitter.com/M3k9AfYImL — Sofiat91 🇨🇴 (@SOFIA_LUGO5) March 6, 2021

“Louis you can’t even imagine how much I’m proud of you” another wrote.

LOUIS TOMLINSON

WE LOVE YOU

SO PROUD OF YOU

OMG LOUIS

PROUD OF LOUIS

Louis you can't even imagine how much i'm proud of you. Love you pic.twitter.com/81oFKuDJfN — LOUIS TOMLINSON’s gf (@9ffyz) March 6, 2021

The star has found himself overwhelmed with support.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

*Louis Tomlinson “I’m going to

Tweeted * start my own

music

management

company”



PROUD OF LOUIS pic.twitter.com/mfG5Xivl87 — Fede not Federica~🐧~ (@_callmefede) March 6, 2021

proud of louis tomlinson, i'm so proud of you 💙

how it started how is going pic.twitter.com/ybVdlybky4 — 𝚍𝚎𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚎 ꨄ︎ (@fineelinexwalls) March 6, 2021

LOUIS TOMLINSON CEO OF MUSIC MANAGEMENT COMPANY



PROUD OF LOUIS pic.twitter.com/z7pl9YsNPa — Larrie boy (still listening) (@dothewholenails) March 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time the internet has been proud of Louis

“Proud of Louis” first surfaced in February when fans began making efforts to push Tomlinson’s song Defenceless to No.1. Alongside the topic “Support Defenceless,” “Proud of Louis” quickly took over Twitter, knocking Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License off the top spot on the Global 100 iTunes chart.

Defenceless was a track from Louis’ solo album debut Walls, which was released in January 2020. Although the song was never released as a single, the track remains a firm favorite among fans.

The dedication of fans hadn’t gone unnoticed by Louis. Taking to Twitter, he wrote “#1 on the worldwide iTunes chart and it’s an album track, crazy! Never have enough words to thank you all for everything you do!”

Pic credit: @Louis_Tomlinson/Twitter

Of course, fans were overjoyed.

I hope his smile was wide and his eyes sparkled when he saw Defenceless up at number 1!

PROUD OF LOUIS

WE MADE IT pic.twitter.com/V6VCiTmjP2 — Amanda K (@TheyAreAlright) February 6, 2021

Is One Direction getting back together?

Although the band has been on a hiatus since January 2016, a reunion could still be in the cards.

In April 2018, Liam Payne hinted at plans for a comeback show. Speaking to German press he said “We’ve all spoken about it, the dream for this most fantastic show… I think it will happen at some point.”

As for Harry Styles, he also isn’t ruling anything out, as he told Kiss 106.5 in November 2019 “I definitely never say never. You know it was a massive part of my life and something that we always have. It’s a pretty amazing thing to be a part of.”

So far as Louis is concerned, he’s all for it!

“Look I f**king love One Direction,” he told The Telegraph in November 2020. “I’m sure we’re going to come back together one day, and I’ll be doing a couple of One Direction songs in my gig. I always do that, so that’s not alluding to any reunion or anything. But, I mean, look, I’m sure one day we’ll get back together because, you know, we were f**king great.”