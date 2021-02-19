The ‘Lana Cult’ on TikTok explained: If you didn’t know who Lana Del Rey is you soon will

Lana Del Rey has unknowingly taken over TikTok in a new ‘cult’ movement. Pic credit: Lana Del Rey/Facebook

If you’ve been on TikTok over the last few days, you may have noticed a large amount of people all have the same profile picture.

The picture in question features a selfie of Lana Del Rey in front of a huge car explosion, somewhat reminiscent of 2007’s viral ‘Disaster girl’ meme.

For those wondering why they’re seeing Lana’s face all over TikTok, it’s a movement dubbed as the ‘Lana Cult’.

While it’s not the traditional type of cult, which is often religious, the Lana Cult still technically qualifies.

A cult is a social movement held together by a shared interest or goal, and the Lana Cult certainly have a goal.

What is the Lana Cult?

The Lana Cult is simply a group of people who love Lana Del Rey, and want to support her by taking over TikTok with her image.

The group centres around flooding TikTok with images and videos of Lana Del Rey, while urging others to join.

Lana Del Rey has gained huge popularity for her poetic, melancholy music, often on topics such as love, fame and tragedy.

The trend didn’t take long to go viral, and the #LanaCult hashtag has already gained over 40.5 million views on TikTok in a matter of days.

To join, it’s very simple. Just change your profile picture on TikTok to the picture of Lana with the explosion behind her. That’s it!

Once you’re in the cult, there are no obligations to do anything. It’s simply a bit of fun, so just enjoy being part of the TikTok takeover!

Nowhere is safe from the Lana Cult

If you’re not on TikTok, this doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see Lana’s face while scrolling through other platforms.

The new Lana Del Rey uprising hasn’t gone unnoticed by Twitter.

A member of the Lana Cult proudly showed off their list of followers, all with the now-infamous photo of Lana.

lana cult is rising up 😍💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/L3mDFBcLPm — luka 🌸🏹 WatchSquareOne (@tiredmemelord) February 19, 2021

“Joining a Lana cult on TikTok was the best decision I’ve made in a long time” wrote one new member of the movement.

Pic credit: @vegertarianm0m/Twitter

While another TikTok user claimed the new Lana cult was “the best thing” they had “ever experienced on the app”.

Pic credit: @thiccy_boii/Twitter

Lana Del Rey teased a new song on Instagram

Lana took to Instagram recently to tease her upcoming song, White Dress. The musician posted two dreamy promo shots from her anticipated single.

The first image showed a woman roller-skating in a white dress, captioned with the words “It made me feel…it made me feel like a God”.

The second showed the same woman with angel wings behind her. The song title, White Dress, was written beneath.

White Dress is set to be the first song on her new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, set for release in March.