Clayton Johnson: Who is Lana Del Rey’s reported fiance?

Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Grant) is rumored to be engaged to boyfriend Clayton Johnson.

Lana Del Rey, 35, sparked engagement rumors after she appeared Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, wearing what fans believed was an engagement ring.

Fans took to social media to inquire whether the ring meant that she was engaged.

“OMG HELP @Lanadelrey is it true that you’re engaged!??” one fan inquired.

People reported on Tuesday that a source close to the couple confirmed that they were engaged.

Lana Del Rey performed her new single on The Tonight Show

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Lana Del Rey performed her single, Let Me Love You Like a Woman, which was released on October 16.

The song is the lead single from her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, scheduled for release in 2021.

Lana Del Rey engagement: Fans react on social media

Following news that Del Rey was engaged to Clayton Johnson, many fans took to social media to congratulate her. But some social media users trolled her over her age and joked about the fact that she was engaged to a younger person.

“Lana Del Rey is engaged to someone younger than her… what happened to the original plan?” a Twitter user mocked.

Some referred to her history of dating older men.

“Anyone else feeling a little betrayed that, after years and years of glamorizing relationships with older men, Lana Del Rey is now engaged to someone SLIGHTLY YOUNGER than her??” a social media user tweeted.

Del Rey previously dated 46-year-old Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a police officer. Del Rey and Larkin reportedly split in March after they were first romantically linked in September 2019.

You’re telling me Lana Del Rey is engaged to a man younger than her? pic.twitter.com/eXyfUOcue8 — adriana💫 (@adrianaaradwan) December 16, 2020

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson met on a dating app.

A source that spoke with People claimed that Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson met on a dating app.

Fans first noticed that the two were following each other on Instagram and liking each other’s posts back in August.

Last October, fans shared a photo showing Del Rey and Johnson in Halloween costumes. Many noticed that she was wearing a ring on her ring finger and began speculating that she was engaged.

Meu Deus: Lana Del Rey com amigos celebrando o #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/HvB5pf7vUI — Lana Del Rey Addiction (@LDRaddic) November 1, 2020

Fans began searching Del Rey’s social media photos for further evidence to confirm their suspicion that she was engaged to Johnson.

Lana is caught with a ring on her ring finger AGAIN pic.twitter.com/qK2bJ6jVKK — 𝚝𝚎𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚗 (@streamcocc) December 12, 2020

News of Lana Del Rey’s engagement comes after Monsters and Critics reported that The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a ring in a photo.

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were also forced to shut down engagement rumors in November.

Who is Clayton Johnson?

Clayton Johnson is a 31-year-old singer from Modesto, California. That makes him four years younger than Del Rey, who is 35 years old.

You can find him here on Instagram where he has 28,000 followers.

He attended Davis High School, and after gradating in 2007, moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. He joined a pop band Stereo Skyline and signed on to Columbia Records.

Stereo Skyline performed at shows, opening for famous bands such as Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind, and Boys Like Girls, according to The Modesto Bee.

He was later a singer and guitarist for the pop group, The Johnsons. Clayton formed The Johnsons with his younger brothers, Chantry and Conner.

They released their song Call Whenever in June 2017.

The brothers have a YouTube channel The Johnsons where they posted their covers of popular songs. The channel has more than 89,000 followers.

They last updated the channel with the official music video for their song Call Me Whenever in May 2017. The video gathered a modest 21,000 views.