Tayshia Adams sports huge ring in a new photo and The Bachelorette fans believe it’s an engagement ring

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams is currently sharing her journey to find love on ABC.

She’s working her way through the dates to see who she has a connection with.

Fans don’t know who she will choose, as some of the guys were leftover from Clare Crawley’s season.

However, the guys are open to finding love and they are more than willing to give things a shot with Tayshia.

But did Tayshia get engaged on The Bachelorette?

Tayshia Adams wears a big ring in a new photo

Even though Tayshia can’t confirm anything in regard to the outcome of her season, fans believe they can pick up on anything she posts online and dissect it until they have the answers.

And that’s exactly what happened today.

A Bachelorette fan account shared a photo that Tayshia had shared herself on her own account. The fan account asked fans to guess whether she was sporting an engagement ring.

However, fans were quickly able to pinpoint that the ring she was wearing was on her right hand – not her left hand.

The account noted that when someone takes a selfie, the image is flipped.

Tayshia Adams is reportedly not engaged after The Bachelorette

Tayshia hasn’t confirmed or denied anything in terms of how her season will turn out. She hasn’t confirmed that she’s engaged and happy.

However, spoilers have surfaced that tell one side of the story.

Reality Steve has reported that Tayshia is not engaged after The Bachelorette. Apparently, Tayshia is dating Zac Clark after the show, but they are just boyfriend and girlfriend.

Reality Steve has also guessed that the relationship probably won’t last. Tayshia wants to stay in California and Zac is on the board for the sober house that helped him get clean after he was addicted to drugs and alcohol – something he opened up about on The Bachelorette.

Tayshia didn’t get engaged after the show and she may have wanted it this way. Prior to starting the show, she reportedly told producers that she didn’t want to get engaged. She could see herself walking away with a boyfriend.

She didn’t get engaged to John Paul Jones after Bachelor In Paradise either. The two dated for a few months and broke up due to the distance between them.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.