Liam Payne made chilling early death prediction to ex-girlfriend Maya Henry

In a haunting revelation, Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry has claimed that the former One Direction star predicted his early death before the tragic event unfolded.

Payne, 31, died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires.

The troubled star died at the scene and is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

Payne was active on social media during his vacation in Argentina.

He was with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who flew back to the United States before he passed away.

Just two days prior, Henry shared disturbing details about her past relationship with Payne on The Internet Is Dead podcast, where she revealed that he had repeatedly spoken about dying young.

Maya Henry tried to help Payne before his tragic death

During the podcast interview with The Internet Is Dead, Henry, 23, shared that Payne frequently expressed hopelessness, even after their breakup in 2022.

“He would always message me after we broke up, saying ‘I’m not well,’” she said.

Henry explained how she tried to get him professional help but was met with resistance: “There was one time I tried to get him help, but he was not taking it,” she added.

According to Henry, Payne’s behavior became increasingly alarming as he continued to play with dark themes of death. “He would always play with death and say, ‘I’m going to die, I’m not doing well,’” Henry revealed, stating that she often felt a sense of dread about his future.

“I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day something is going to happen,” she added.

These chilling comments have become heavier following Payne’s untimely passing.

Maya Henry said Liam Payne continued to contact her before his death

Payne and Henry dated on and off from 2019 until 2022; getting engaged in 2020. However, their relationship was tumultuous, and filled with public breakups and reconciliations.

Henry, an American model and influencer, opened up about the emotional strain of their relationship, particularly in its later stages, when Payne’s erratic behavior concerned her deeply.

After their final breakup in 2022, Henry shared that Payne continued to contact her, even using multiple phone numbers and accounts to reach her. Her remarks on the podcast reflected a long-standing fear that Payne’s destructive lifestyle would lead to tragedy.

Payne’s tragic fall from his Buenos Aires hotel has left fans, friends, and family devastated.

The Buenos Aires emergency services chief confirmed that Payne’s injuries were severe and “incompatible with life” by the time responders arrived on the scene.

While investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue, Henry’s statements have shed light on the mental health struggles Payne faced, as well as her attempts to help him before it was too late.