Kristin Cavallari hits back at Jay Cutler’s divorce settlement shade

Kristin Cavallari hits back at Jay Cutler. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari has been having a party since she filed for divorce from Jay Cutler in April 2020. So claims the reality TV star who was confronted with words from her ex on his podcast.

The Uncommon James CEO seemed chipper when TMZ cameras caught up with her at LAX airport, where she sported comfy travel clothing and a high ponytail. She wore earbuds and shades but laughed as a cameraman asked her questions.

The mother of Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor has kept relatively quiet about her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler as the two try to co-parent.

Kristin Cavallari claps back at Jay Cutler

TMZ cameras caught up with Kristin Cavallari, and of course, they wanted to know what she thought about her ex-husband’s comments.

The cameraman first asked Kristin about the divorce terms between her and Jay– she said she did not think she was allowed to talk about the terms. Kristin’s comment suggested that there was an NDA or Non-Disclosure Agreement in place.

Next, the curious cameraman asked Kristin if she would be throwing a party like Jay. The question was a reference to Jay’s statement on his podcast, Uncut with Jay Cutler, where he “boasted” his bank account was not affected by his divorce. He told listeners, “When the settlement came through, I threw a party.”

As for Kristin, she quipped, “I’ve been partying for 2 years straight.”

Indeed, she seemed to be having a good time, linked to Craig Conover and Tyler Cameron.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship and divorce

Kristin and Jay met during a Chicago Bears preseason game when he was a quarterback for the team. The lovers had a rocky start to their relationship— Jay proposed to Kristin but called off their wedding at the last minute after the former Laguna Beach star had done bridal parties and wedding photoshoots.

As a result, Kristin offered to return her 5-carat engagement ring to the football player, and he accepted! The lovers eventually reconciled and got married.

The two appeared on Kristin’s E! Network reality TV show called Very Cavallari, where Jay often appeared stoic. Jay and Kristin were on vacation in the Bahamas in 2020 when the country was shut down, and they were forced to extend their trip. When the two came home, it was clear that their relationship would not work, and they announced their split after ten years together with seven years of marriage.

Kristin has been working on a Laguna Beach reunion with high school boyfriend Stephen Coletti. The podcast will air next month, with Stephen and Kristin reliving past episodes.

Kristin Cavallari is snapping back after her ex Jay Cutler boasted on a podcast about their divorce settlement.