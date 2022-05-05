Kristin Cavallari announces Laguna Beach reunion with Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari Laguna Beach reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kristin Cavallari announced that, after nearly two decades, she and Stephen Colletti are reuniting for a Laguna Beach reunion.

Kristin shared that she has hopped on the podcast bandwagon with her ex Stephen. The Uncommon James CEO is expanding her brand and adding podcast host to her long list of jobs.

Kristin and Stephen are currently recording the podcast called Back to the Beach. The two plan to relive episodes of Season 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach on the podcast.

Kristin Cavallari shares details of Laguna Beach reunion with Stephen

Kristin Cavallari is teaming up with Stephen Colletti to relive Laguna Beach. She shared that she is recording the podcast Back to the Beach with Stephen, and fans can expect new content in July. She made the announcement on Instagram and shared a picture of her sitting on Stephen’s lap. Kristin originally posted that picture in 2020, and it received more than half a million likes.

Kristin shared that she and Stephen will release Season 1 commentary in July.

She wrote in the caption, “So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!! We’re gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We’re knee-deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN. Season 1 will air in July! Details to come…”

Kristin’s comment section contained enthusiasm and excitement about the big announcement.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “I wanna feel the thunder, I wanna SCREAM,” a reference to Come Clean, Hilary Duff’s song, and the theme song to Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Heidi Montag left clapping hand emojis.

Kristin Cavallari’s life after Laguna Beach

After appearing on Laguna Beach as the show’s resident wild child, Kristin eventually took over from Lauren “LC” Conrad as the star of The Hills.

After The Hills finished, Kristin hooked up with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. The two spent the better part of a decade together and appeared on Very Cavallari, Kristin’s E! Network reality show. The show displayed Kristin’s Nashville life and entrepreneurial aspirations as she launched Uncommon James. The show lasted three seasons, from 2018 to 2020 when Kristin announced the end of the show and her marriage with Jay. Before the divorce, Kristin and Jay had three beautiful children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.



Since the divorce, Kristin has been linked with Tyler Cameron and Craig Conover, but the reality TV star said she is single.