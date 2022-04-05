Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was seen making out with Kristin Cavallari

Tyler Cameron was spotted making out with Kristin Cavallari. Pic credit: ABC

Since Tyler Cameron lost to Jed Wyatt in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, he’s become quite the sensation in the celebrity world as well.

After a possible reconnection with Hannah on finale night, Tyler soon became attached to Gigi Hadid, and from there, the list of stars he was linked with continued.

Recently the Bachelorette fan fave competed on another Reality TV show, The Real Dirty Dancing, based on the movie with Patrick Swayze as Johnny and Jennifer Grey as Baby. However, Tyler has been sighted with a new celebrity within the past couple of days.

Who has Tyler Cameron been spotted with now?

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler were seen getting cozy and close during one of Kristin’s photoshoots and were allegedly making out.

Kristin, who first got her start on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and then Very Cavallari, was married to Jay Cutler, a former Chicago Bears quarterback. However, after three years, the two divorced.

As Kristin has been making a name for herself in the fashion world with a children’s line and an athleisure collection, she needed Tyler’s modeling skills to help with her recent photoshoot.

According to @bachelorettewindmill on Instagram, the two were seen supposedly kissing and getting pretty close. Click here to see the photos that were posted.

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about this apparent make-out session?

While some Bachelor Nation fans and Tyler Cameron fans were jealous that he was kissing Kristin, others thought they looked adorable.

One fan stated, “i would act the same if i had a photoshoot with tyler cameron?!”

Another viewer, jealous of Kristin and admiring her and wanting to live vicariously through her, wrote, “I want her life hahaha.”

Yet another Bachelor Nation fan commented, “well this would be pretty cute (googly eye emoji).” They are wanting to ship the duo together.

Tyler has had a rough but also successful past couple of years

Tyler has had some tough times in the past couple of years, with his mom passing away back in the spring of 2020 from a brain aneurysm. Bachelor Nation fans know how close Tyler was to his family, so this was a devastating loss for him.

Tyler and his family set up a foundation called the Andrea C. Cameron foundation in his mother’s honor that will award students in need with scholarships. He also dedicated his time to the Real Dirty Dancing show to his mom. After his mother’s death, Tyler has aimed to spend as much time with his Pops as possible.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.