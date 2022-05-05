Kristin Cavallari goes braless in a white sheer dress

Kristin Cavallari impresses braless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari stunned in a braless white wrap dress that showed off her cleavage.

The semi-sheer dress showed the outline of her fit body, while the thigh-skimming hem showed off her toned legs.

The Laguna Beach star has been linked to multiple reality television men, including Craig Conover and Tyler Cameron. But, the freshly divorced mother of Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor is just having fun and working on her brands.

Kristin Cavallari stuns braless in a sheer white dress

The Very Cavallari star took a mirror selfie as she posed in her shoe closet. Kristin wore a short mini dress with long sleeves and no bra.

She wore white strappy heels that matched her minidress. Her freshly manicured nails featured clear lacquer, and she wore gold rings on multiple fingers.

She shared a close-up shot to reveal her plunging neckline and layered drop necklaces. She tagged her company, Uncommon James, in the photos. Her signature blonde hair was in beachy waves which brushed past her shoulders.

The already short dress featured a mini-slit which took the hem to dangerously short levels. Kristin rocked natural makeup and just a bit of eyeshadow to make her eyes pop.

She completed the look with a white Chanel clutch that perfectly matched her outfit.

She wrote in the caption, “Your girl’s been social lately.” Apparently, she has been very social.

Kristin Cavallari says she used Tyler Cameron for press

After nearly a decade together, Kristin and Jay Cutler got a divorce in 2020.

Shortly after the divorce, she was linked with Southern Charm star Craig Conover, and then, Kristin was rumored to be with another reality star.

Rumors swirled about The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron and a Kristin and Tyler hookup. But Kristin clarified the relationship rumors on a recent podcast. Kristin appeared as a guest on SiriusXM’s The Bellas podcast with Brie and Nikki Bella.

Kristin sang Tyler’s praises, “He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet … I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him.” She also said he was a great kisser.

Kristin revealed that Tyler worked for her. She explained, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.’” Many interpreted that to mean Tyler was hired to get press for Uncommon James.

It seems as if, for now, Kristin is having fun, including the time she spends with former Laguna Beach flame Stephen Colletti.