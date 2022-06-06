Kristin Cavallari takes a risk in red bandeau bra

Kristin Cavallari red bandeau. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari posed in a red bandeau on the Unscripted 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. The Hills alum took a fashion risk that paid off as she smiled for the cameras.

The Uncommon James CEO recently announced she was adding podcast host to her long list of jobs, with a Laguna Beach reunion. Although she recently threw a jab at ex-husband Jay Cutler for recent comments he made, the stylish businesswoman showed that being single looks good on her.

The mother of Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor displayed her fit body in a fun YSL ensemble that only she could pull off on a red carpet.

Kristin Cavallari is flirty in a red bandeau on an MTV red carpet

Kristin Cavallari looked patriotic on the MTV red carpet last week. Kristen wore red, white, and black in a Yves Saint Laurent number, which showed her toned abs and fit physique.

Kristin sported a red bandeau wrapped around her chest and featured a gold Y.

She rocked white fabric around her taut tummy that showed her obliques and revealed some skin. Kristen wore black spandex that came up above her hips and featured a golden L.

She wore sky-high close-toed black stilettos with the pants.

Kristen wore gold accessories, including chunky rings and a gold clutch to complete the look. The mother-of-three navigates divorced life with elegance as she continues to have fashion success.

Kristin Cavallari announces Laguna Beach reunion with Stephen Coletti

Kristin Cavallari thrilled fans when she announced that she and her high school boyfriend, Stephen Coletti, were returning to the network that made them household names. Nearly two decades ago, Kristin and Stephen were in an on-camera love triangle with Lauren Conrad as the other woman. The high school phenomenon changed MTV forever and spurred a host of reality TV shows, including The Hills.

Kristin and Stephen will relive Laguna Beach with fans on their new podcast, which airs next month.

She posted a picture with Stephen and details in the caption. Kristin wrote, “So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!! We’re gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We’re knee-deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN.”

She continued, “Season 1 will air in July! Details to come…”

She shared that the Laguna Beach reunion starts next month, and fans can expect updates from her in the meantime.