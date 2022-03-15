Kristin Cavallari poses for the camera in a tiny black bikini while holding her coconut drink In Mexico 

Kristin Cavallari is living her best life on vacation in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari continues to live her best life as rumors swirl that she hooked up with Summer House’s Craig Conover.

Kristin posted some shots from her Mexican vacation where she lounged by the water and enjoyed a drink from a coconut.

The Very Cavallari star showed off her bikini body as she took in the beautiful weather and Cabo scenery.

Kristin Cavallari poses in a little black bikini with a coconut beverage in Mexico

Kristin Cavallari posted a new vacation picture for her fans on Instagram. She wore a black string bikini, and her taut tummy and fit body were apparent in the gorgeous shot.

Kristin wrote a coconut emoji and a palm tree emoji for the caption. She tagged Monday Swimwear, the creator of her suit, and Uncommon James, the name of her line.

Kristin’s comments were full of fire emojis to express her hotness.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Fellow E! Star Brie Bella showed some love in the comments section. She wrote “Gorgeous” and left some fire emojis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin’s old employee and new mom, Brittainy Taylor, commented, ​​”Yesssss honey.”

Kristin is no stranger to Cabo San Lucas; she created a famous reality TV show moment with then-boyfriend Stephen Colleti on Laguna Beach.

Best Of Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti 💕 Laguna Beach

Watch this video on YouTube

Kristin Cavallari’s dating history and relationship status

Kristin Cavallari is one of the hottest reality TV stars and entrepreneurs. She got her start in 2004 on MTV’s Laguna Beach, and she also starred on The Hills and Very Cavallari.

The Uncommon James CEO was married to football player Jay Cutler. The two had a decade-long relationship that fans saw on her show Very Cavallari.

It seems that during the pandemic, things came to a head. The two went on vacation together and promptly called it quits when they got home. Sources called the relationship “antagonistic” as they would often “accuse each other of cheating.” She and Jay Cutler have three children and live in Tennessee.

But who is Kristin Cavallari dating now?

Summer House and Southern Charm star Craig Conover claimed the two hooked up on his show. But Kristin has denied the rumors.

Rumors linked Kristin to country star Chase Rice in 2021. Kristin said on Instagram Live, “No one serious though — I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend. But I’m currently not dating anyone.”

Whoever dates Kristin will be a lucky man, but she is enjoying her single life now.