Kelly Clarkson praised for ‘all natural’ look on Kylie Kelce’s podcast

Kelly Clarkson is trying the makeup-free look many celebrities are sporting right now.

The TV host appeared with Kylie Kelce for an episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.

It’s off to a great start with guests like Kelly and Michelle Obama on the roster.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Kelly shared her “Not Gonna Lie” take, which was about school events and performances happening during the workday rather than in the evening.

While the comment section filled up with teachers and other parents voicing their opinions, Kelly’s appearance caught the attention.

Unsurprisingly, Kelly has been making headlines since her weight loss and move from California to New York City with her show.

Kelly Clarkson’s look gets attention

While appearing with Kylie Kelce, Kelly Clarkson was dressed completely down and casually.

She donned a sweatshirt and a baseball cap, with a makeup-free face. Kelly was authentically herself at that moment and felt comfortable with Kylie.

One commenter wrote, “NGL I love the fact that Kelly showed up all natural.”

Another posted, “I like how people feel comfortable showing up as themselves on this podcast. They don’t feel like they have to be all dolled up and I think that’s cool.”

Kelly Clarkson and Kylie Kelce discuss American Idol

Kelly Clarkson was the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. She discussed the tough times she encountered, including being snubbed in the music industry.

She told Kylie Kelce that everyone believed she was a millionaire after winning the show, but that was untrue.

The TV host said, “They say million dollar contract, no I didn’t. They said I’d get a car, no I didn’t. I didn’t get any of that. We were playing festivals in the middle of cow s*** plugging in all our gear.”

Kelly also revealed she continued to hustle after her win. It wasn’t a straight path to fame – it took work.

However, it was a unique experience that she had to learn to navigate without a blueprint. Kelly said, “It’s a grueling thing, and it’s unforgiving. It’s a lot of pressure right off the bat for these artists. I don’t think a lot of artists that sell a ton of records would be able to handle. It’s a different thing.”

It did give her a unique perspective when she joined NBC’s The Voice as a coach. She could connect to the contestants because she had been in their shoes.

However, Kelly can be seen hosting her daytime talk show these days. Her Kellyoke segments get plenty of attention, and she has found her footing in the talk show space.