Where is Kelly Clarkson? Fans ‘very concerned’ amid her absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson has been missing from The Kelly Clarkson Show, and her absence has fans worried.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kelly has been noticeably and randomly not in her host seat.

It all began with comedian Roy Wood Jr. stepping in for Kelly on Friday, February 28.

Roy simply let the audience know Kelly was unable to be there that day.

The sentiment has been consistent as several famous faces stepped in for the American Idol winner.

So, what is happening with Kelly? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Where is Kelly Clarkson?

The last time Kelly hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show was Wednesday, March 5. That was after being absent on Monday, March 3, when actor Simu Liu stepped in for her at the last minute.

Since then, guest hosts have been stepping in to fill Kelly’s shoes. Wanda Sykes, Josh Groban, Brooke Shields, Willie Geist, and Molly Sims have all taken on the guest host role for Kelly.

However, no reason has been given for Kelly’s absence. Each host simply shared Kelly couldn’t be there that day.

The lack of explanation has fans worried about Kelly as her absence from the show continues.

Kelly Clarkson fans sound off amid her The Kelly Clarkson Show absence

The comments section of an Instagram Post promoting the guests and guest hosts on the show this week was filled with concerned fans.

“She needs to come back to her show,” read one comment, while another stated, “Then put the show on break. It’s the Kelly show for a reason. Nobody wants these guests hosts.”

One fan thinks The Kelly Clarkson Show viewers are owed an explanation of why she is missing. A different fan misses Kelly as the host.

Others wanted to know when Kelly would return to the show as well as if she was okay.

There were certainly many fans wanting answers, but some were quick to point out that The Voice alum deserves her privacy.

“I respect Kelly Clarkson’s privacy, but I am very concerned about her,” said a comment.

Another added, “Oh bless Kelly. I love seeing everyone rallying “you don’t owe us an explanation!!” Take care of yourself, sweet girl. I sure hope everything is okay.”

More comments agreed that it’s no one’s business what’s going on with Kelly if, in fact, anything is happening. What everyone can agree on is that it would be nice to know if Kelly is okay.

As of this writing, there has been no word on whether Kelly will return to The Kelly Clarkson Show next week or if there will be more guest hosts.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for news on Kelly Clarkson.