Keanu Reeves may be getting engaged to Alexandra Grant, spotted ring shopping in LA

Keanu Reeves has been dating Alexandra Grant for about four years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Keanu Reeves sparked engagement rumors after being spotted shopping for rings in Los Angeles.

The Matrix actor has been linked to Los Angeles visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2019.

Reeves had a career resurgence with the John Wick franchise and recently returned to his iconic role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections.

Keanu Reeves goes shopping for rings

The 57-year-old was photographed shopping for rings in a jewelry store, leading to speculation that he may be getting engaged to his girlfriend.

In the photos, the actor donned a black jacket, gray scarf, blue denim jeans, and brown boots as he carried his motorcycle helmet with one hand.

He let his long hair loose and wore black sunglasses during the shopping trip.

The actor reportedly spent 40 minutes in the store, Irene, which sells diamond rings.

It is unclear whether the Hollywood star left with an engagement ring.

The legendary actor is notoriously private about his dating life, which has been tragic.

Reeves dated actress Jennifer Syme in 1998, but the couple split in early 2000, following the stillbirth of their daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves.

The couple reconciled in 2001, and she was killed that same year in a motorcycle accident at age 28.

Reeves met Alexandra Grant in 2009, and they collaborated on Keanu’s book Ode to Happiness and Alexandra’s illustrated book Shadows.

They went public as a couple ten years later in 2019, hitting red carpet events together.

China bans Keanu Reeves films over Tibet support

Keanu had a virtual appearance at the 35th annual Tibet House Benefit Concert. Subsequently, his films have been scrubbed from streaming platforms in China in response.

Ironically, Reeves’s latest film, The Matrix: Resurrections, became the first blockbuster to hit Chinese theaters in over two months, ending a long list of US films that failed to clear China’s strict censorship.

The movie was released in China in January amid reports that the actor stated his intention to participate in the benefit concert.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chinese streaming platforms removed most of Reeves’ movies from their sites and wiped search results related to his name in Chinese.

The publication attempted to search the actor’s Chinese equivalent name and was prompted with:

“Sorry, no results related to ‘Keanu Reeves’ were found,” the platform iQiyi now states, adding: “Due to relevant laws, regulations, and policies, some results are not shown.”