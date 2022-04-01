Who is Alexandra Grant? What to know about artist who has been dating Keanu Reeves for 4 years

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have led a private life for the past several years, but there’s more to Alexandra than meets the eye. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Keanu Reeves tends to live a private life, but The Matrix star can’t keep everything a secret forever.

Keanu and his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant, made their first public debut on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Keanu doesn’t use social media and has no accounts of his own, leaving much of his life a mystery to fans. Even more intriguing is how little fans know about Alexandra and his relationship with her.

Fortunately, Alexandra has a little more information about herself floating around online than the esteemed actor.

Who is Keanu Reeves’ long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant?

Alexandra Grant is an artist based out of Los Angeles. According to her website, she uses a variety of different media such as painting, drawing, sculpture, film, and photography to “[probe] ideas of translation, identity, dis/location, and social responsibility.”

She frequently does work with other artists, as well as authors and even philosophers. She has previously worked with author Michael Joyce, artist Channing Hanson, and philosopher Hélène Cixous.

Even more personal, she has worked with Keanu Reeves. Elle says that the two have known each other since at least 2011 when Keanu’s book Ode to Happiness was published. Alexandra illustrated the book.

Alexandra spent a lot of her time as a child and teenager living in Mexico, France, and Spain. Her experiences abroad have inspired her work and posed questions such as how language and images form the way people think and exchange ideas, and how artists and writers can still “create and influence culture” amidst the rise of technology.

Her work has been exhibited in several large galleries, been written about in the Los Angeles Times among others, and Alexandra has received several awards, such as The Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant. She has work featured in museums as well, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Not only is she a renowned artist, but she created and founded the grantLOVE project, which raises funds for arts-based nonprofits. She also co-founded X Artists’ Books, which is a publishing house for artist-centered books.

Aside from her work as an artist and within the art community, Alexandra Grant is actually ordained and has shared photos of herself officiating weddings.

Timeline of Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Alexandra Grant

Although the details are limited, there is a vague timeline of events regarding Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship.

First is in 2011 when Keanu published his book that Alexandra illustrated. It can be assumed that the book may have taken longer than just one year to be written, illustrated, and published, but they at least knew each other by then.

The two made their debut as friends first in 2016 at the UNAIDS Galaat Design Miami/Basel in Switzerland. In the same time period, the two worked on multiple projects together.

Alexandra also illustrated Keanu’s 2016 book Shadows and they founded X Artists’ Books together in 2017.

In 2019, they attended several events together. They were spotted holding hands at Saint Laurent’s fashion show in June and in May had attended the MOCA Benefit together. They made their major debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019, but they had allegedly been dating several months before then.

The two keep their relationship and lives relatively private, but they were spotted out for dinner in October 2019 before Alexandra opened up a little bit about her relationship with Keanu in 2020. The two were spotted during a rare night out in March 2021 as well.