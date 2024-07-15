Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte sported an accessory at Wimbledon that has fans asking questions

Kate Middleton excited fans by coming to Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Sightings of Kate have been few and far between, unfortunately, while she recovers from her surgery and subsequent preventative cancer treatments.

While her husband, Prince William, has kept things running with children, public duties, and caring for a recuperating wife, Kate has been at home doing her best to get well.

Kate was well enough to attempt to go to Wimbledon, an event that she loves to attend each year. She could stay, present trophies, and mingle with people afterward.

In an Instagram post, Kate Middleton congratulated the winner, Carlos Alcaraz, who won back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Something that Princess Charlotte is wearing in the video montage is causing fans to go wild with questions.

Fans are ‘obsessed’ over Charlotte’s sunglasses at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte not only loves a good Taylor Swift concert, but she is also a fan of tennis.

Princess Charlotte accompanied her mother and aunt to Wimbledon and wore an accessory with fans asking questions about the brand and where they could get their hands on them.

Princess Charlotte and her sunglasses. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Fans started to ask on social media about the brand of the sunglasses. One fan asked, “Does anyone have the details on Princess Charlotte’s glasses? My daughter is obsessed with them and wants a pair.”

A fan wants to know about Princess Charlotte’s sunglasses. Pic credit: @brittanygadoury/X

Fans came to her aid and shared that the sunglasses were Ray-Bans. One fan wrote, “My granddaughter has also decided that she ‘needs’ these.”

Fans respond to each other about Princess Charlotte’s sunglasses. Pic credit: @brittanygadoury/X

Women’s Wear Daily reports that they are indeed Ray-Ban sunglasses, model polished transparent pink with clear gradient mirror red, and can be found on the Ray-Ban website.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share cute photo of two of their kids

During an eventful weekend in the United Kingdom, royal fans also saw Princess Charlotte and her brother, Prince Louis, cheering for a vital soccer game.

In a post captioned, “@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” Prince William and Kate encouraged the English Football team even though they lost.

England lost to Spain in the European Championship, and in the Instagram photo, Charlotte and Louis were wearing the jerseys of their favorite team members: Harry Kane, number 6, and Marc Guehi, number 9.

Prince William and Kate have passed their love of sports to their children.