Here’s when Kate Middleton will make her next official appearance

Kate Middleton has been out of the spotlight for most of 2024 while she convalesces from preventative cancer treatment stemming from what was found during her abdominal surgery.

Royal fans have been watching for signs of her return to royal duties. Apart from sending videos and photos to the public, she’s attended just one official event.

Kate managed to appear for King Charles’ birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colours, much to everyone’s delight.

Now, Kensington Palace has confirmed when the public will be able to see Kate again, and it is coming sooner than anyone can imagine.

In a statement reported by Monsters and Critics, Kate said she would take things day by day before committing to any royal duties since anyone undergoing chemotherapy does not know if they will be having a good or a bad day.

Wimbledon is happening in the United Kingdom, and officials have expressed to the Independent hope that Kate will be well enough to present trophies after the final.

Kensington Palace confirms that Kate will attend Wimbledon

Wimbledon officials may get their wish if what Kensington Palace has confirmed is accurate and Kate is well enough to attend and present the trophies to the winners.

The Independent reported that Debbie Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, said, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery are the priority.”

The outlet also confirmed that Kensington Palace says that Kate will be on hand to present the trophies after Sunday’s final match.

Prince William is protective of Kate’s health and, when asked about her during his public engagements, is always sure to share that Kate would be there if she could.

Kate had to miss Taylor Swift’s concert, but Prince William was gallant enough to take Princess Charlotte and Prince George to see her while Kate rested.

Once Kate has passed this chemotherapy and regained her strength, she will undoubtedly be back full-time and enjoying all the sporting events and concerts she would usually attend.

Prince William and Kate celebrate the Ladies Champions of Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate shared a touching video of Billie Jean King to commemorate the women who have won at Wimbledon.

Billie Jean King won the women’s title at Wimbledon in 1966, winning against Maria Bueno.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, both tennis champions Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova will face off for the women’s title at Wimbledon.

Congratulations to both ladies for making it this far in the Wimbledon matchups.