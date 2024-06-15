Kate Middleton called a ‘super trooper’ in her first outing since cancer treatment

Kate Middleton surprised fans with a new photo and an update on her condition ahead of her first outing in over six months.

The Princess of Wales has been out of the public eye since her planned abdominal surgery led to her having preventative cancer treatment.

The first reports had her returning to the public eye sometime after Easter this year, but sadly, that was not to be.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kate shared that the chemotherapy she is receiving gives her “good days and bad days.”

Since she could not predict whether she would feel well enough to celebrate the King’s birthday during the Trooping of the Colours, her being there was kept under wraps until the last minute.

King Charles’ birthday is November 14, 1948, but is customarily celebrated during the Trooping of the Colour in June each year.

Fans loved that Kate was a ‘super trooper’ during the outing today

During the celebration, Kate was seen in a lovely white and black outfit next to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared several event videos.

The first video features Kate with her son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise off to the side.

Then, in a short video, the family rides together in a carriage to Buckingham Palace.

Fans were excited to see Kate and her family at today’s event. One fan said, “How beautiful is our Princess of Wales today, massive admiration and love from us all.”

Another fan sent lots of love, and another said, “A super trooper! So lovely to see Catherine.”

One last fan agreed, calling her “A REAL TROOPER!”

King Charles and his family end the ceremony on the Buckingham Palace balcony

The Trooping of the Colours ceremony ended with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William’s family waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

It was great to see Kate with her children, Prince William, and the King and Queen, celebrating the King’s birthday.

King Charles usually rides on a horse during the ceremony, but this year, because of his cancer treatments, he rode in a carriage with Queen Camilla.

The King has had a rough time lately with the public’s dismissive opinion of his newest portrait. Fans called the mainly red painting “hideous and grim.”

Perhaps the birthday celebrations and the joy of having Kate well enough to be seen in public will make the rest of the year better for the King.