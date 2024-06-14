Kate Middleton shares update on her condition

Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile after her surgery several months ago and the subsequent preventative treatment that she has been undergoing since.

Fans eagerly await news about Kate and her health on this long health journey, as she is so beloved by everyone.

Kate has given an update alongside a new photo by royal photographer Matt Porteous, and the news is exciting.

Matt has worked with Kate and her husband, Prince William, for several years photographing their family.

Matt told Harper’s Bazaar of photographing them, “As with every photo shoot, I get to know my clients. I build trust and document what I’m observing. Nothing is staged.”

Now, along with an update about her health journey and when she will reveal herself to the public, Kate also shares an updated photo.

Kate shares an update and a new photo of herself

What is undoubtedly surprising is that Kate shared a photo of herself underneath a large tree in Windsor, England, which included an update on her health. The picture was taken by Matt Porteous, a royal photographer who frequently works with the royal family.

Kate gave everyone a glimpse of her life in the post on her Instagram. She said that there are “good days and bad days,” as anyone who takes chemotherapy knows. This news seemingly confirms that part of the preventative cancer treatment includes chemotherapy.

She also reveals the length of her treatment, saying it is “ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

She depicts her days as up and down; on some, she feels well enough to engage in some of the activities she loves, and on others, she does not feel as well.

Kate shared in her post that she plans to appear at The King’s Birthday Parade or the Trooping the Colours. This is the same event that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to again this year.

While Kate heals, her husband, Prince William, continues to work hard

Prince William had to take some time away from his royal duties while caring for Kate during her lowest times undergoing chemotherapy.

As time progressed, he continued to help his father, King Charles, with as many royal duties as possible.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account recently shared a photo of Prince William celebrating a seaweed innovation in Cardiff, Wales.

It will undoubtedly be exciting to see Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, in public, hopefully with their children in tow.