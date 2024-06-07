Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed again by the King

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made quite a splash in Nigeria during their visit earlier in May, but it seems they will not be attending another important event back home.

Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom for an event celebrating his foundation, the Invictus Games’ tenth anniversary. Harry then met Meghan and flew to Nigeria for more Invictus Games events.

Meghan made news because she chose not to return to the United Kingdom with Harry, but instead waited to fly with him to Nigeria, seemingly snubbing her in-laws.

People Magazine reports that Harry and Meghan have not received invitations to this year’s Trooping of the Colours in London.

They were not invited last year either, so this year’s noninvitation is not a great surprise, but more evidence of the great divide between Harry and his father, King Charles.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

King Charles is still receiving treatment for the cancer that was found after his enlarged prostrate surgery, making the distance between him and Harry all the more grave.

Trooping the Colours is the celebration of King Charles’ birthday

Trooping the Colours is the traditional celebration of the monarch’s birthday that dates back some 260 years, according to The Royal Household.

The ceremony includes soldiers, horses, and musicians from Buckingham Palace to the Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. Royal family members also ride in horse-drawn carriages during the special parade.

The BBC has shared a video of what happens during the ceremony. This video is from 2016 and includes Prince Harry riding in a carriage with Kate Middleton and the now Queen Camilla.

The ceremony, which will be held June 15, 2024, will include King Charles, although the BBC has reported that he will inspect the troops from a carriage rather than the normal horseback.

Another member of the royal family may be absent as well

This year will undoubtedly be a more somber ceremony without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and most likely Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton has been out of the spotlight since the new year, first with planned abdominal surgery. Now, she has been receiving preventative cancer treatment because of what was found after her surgery.

There is no official word on whether or not Kate Middleton will appear, but fans of the royal family are no doubt hoping she will make a surprise appearance.

The event occurs out of doors and can be pretty vigorous, as evidenced by a video showing the King’s Guard practicing. It may be too much for Kate to attend since she is still mending from the treatment and her surgery.

The Kings Guard and Horse UK shared a video of the troops practicing for this year’s Trooping the Colours. The service members want the ceremony to go perfectly as they parade before the royal family.

Even without certain vital members of the royal family attending, the ceremony still promises to be full of emotional celebration of King Charles’ birthday.