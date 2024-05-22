Royal fans wonder where Kate Middleton is as big news drops about her Early Childhood project

Last year, long before her surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis sidelined her, Kate Middleton launched the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Since the news broke about Kate’s planned abdominal surgery and prolonged recovery, she has withdrawn from her public royal duties because of the doctor’s orders.

However, a new report for the Early Childhood Taskforce has given royal fans good news about Kate and teased a possible return to her public life.

The Early Childhood Taskforce, which seeks “to create a happier and more productive workforce today and transform the health and well-being of the UK economy and society for generations to come,” has released a 60-page report that Kate has read, according to the Sun.

The Sun reports that an aide confirms, “She has been kept up to date since the inception of the task force, and she has read the report and been briefed on it.”

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This confirmation means that Kate is starting a slow return to her work, even if it is simply keeping up to date with her charities and giving input at her own pace.

Fans continue to ask about Kate’s whereabouts and how she’s doing

With the revelations that Kate is participating in work for her charities, even on a small scale, fans continue to ask about her on social media.

The Kensington Palace recently shared photos of Kate’s husband, Prince William, at a garden party. Prince William attended without Kate, and royal fans were concerned.

📍Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/vbOofWora0 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2024 As the palace released the photos on X (formerly Twitter), fans started to share their feelings.

One fan said, “That’s great. Looks fun. Where’s Kate?”

Another fan said, “God bless you, Sir.”

Then, one fan shared what everyone must feel: “We miss Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Hope she can be back soon.”

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/X

The Sun also reports that Kate won’t return until her doctors give her the “green light.” It is just taking longer than Kensington Palace initially thought.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate was slated to return to work around Easter.

Prince William has been carrying on alone while Kate heals

Prince William often mentions Kate while he is out at events while she is home dealing with her illness.

During a recent visit to the Isles of Scilly, a healthcare worker asked about Kate, and Prince William quickly responded, “Kate is doing well,” according to Sky News.

In addition to celebrating the extension of the healthcare centre on the Isles of Scilly, on land provided as a long lease by the Duchy of Cornwall, it was a pleasure to spend time with our wonderful Duchy community over the last couple of days. pic.twitter.com/a3UYlKMh9W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 11, 2024

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account extensively covered the visit. This news indicates that Kate is on the mend and will be seen publicly soon.