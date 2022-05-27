Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is only letting him see three of their kids and has her nannies spy on him

Kanye West made accusations about ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his new song lyrics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency & Admedia

With the release of a new Kanye West song comes more lines that call out his situation with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four children.

Based on Ye’s verse in a new song, True Love, Kim’s only letting him see three of their kids, and he mentions one he specifically isn’t able to see.

Along with that, he accuses his ex-wife of having her nannies spy on him as he drops a reference to a well-known movie about a mob informant.

Kanye West raps about the situation with Kim K and kids

On Friday, the song True Love from Ye’s Donda 2 album officially arrived on other streaming platforms besides Ye’s Stem Player. The song features the late XXXTentacion on the chorus, with Ye providing a verse between hooks.

His lyrics include commentary about picking up the kids, who he shares with Kim K. The couple had four kids together while married: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, two.

“Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed / When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a bar code,” Ye raps in part of his verse.

Based on more lines, Ye isn’t being allowed by Kim to see Chicago, only the other three children.

“Wait, who got the kids in those “What are thosе? / Wait, why they can’t wear Yeezys with the cargos? / Y’all know Nikе don’t like me, y’all take it too far, though / At least have ’em in some Mike’s, he played for Chicago / I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?” he raps.

Kanye also mentions how Kim has her nannies spying on him, referring to the 1997 movie Donnie Brasco in a play on words.

“And you know all the nannies is Donnie Nesbrasco / Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo,” Kanye raps, also including a reference to Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Ye released other rap lyrics referring to family, Kim’s beau

The song True Love first debuted during Ye’s Donda 2 listening event in Miami, Florida, several months ago, before he released it with other songs from the album on his exclusive Stem Player.

Friday brought the song to popular streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. There were no other songs from Donda 2 released on Friday.

However, Ye’s also popped up in verses as a guest artist on a few other recently released hip-hop albums. They included two tracks from Pusha T’s It’s Still Dry album, Rock N Roll and Dreamin of the Past.

Both songs included references to his children and his situation with Kim K. One of Ye’s lines in Dreamin of the Past said, “When Daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”

In addition to the two tracks on Pusha T’s album, Ye recently appeared on Keep It Burnin from Future’s album I Never Liked You.

Before those songs and lines, Ye was taking aim at Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, including the song Eazy with The Game, where he infamously rapped, “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson a**.”

Ye’s been known to post rants before about his situation with Kim and the kids, primarily using his official Instagram page to vent his frustrations.

However, the Grammy-winning rapper has been mostly silent on the platform ever since getting banned from there for 24 hours after he shared a post with a racial slur towards Daily Show host Trevor Noah.