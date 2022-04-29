Kanye West appears in Future’s Keep It Burnin song and video with Kim Kardashian reference

Rapper Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While Kanye West has been silent publicly and on his social media for over a month, Ye’s been surfacing in recent guest verses to help out some of his hip-hop colleagues. That’s included two tracks for his friend Pusha T, one of which may be the last time Ye is on a track with Kid Cudi.

Ye returned in Keep It Burnin, a song previously released but removed from his Donda 2 album. It’s now been released by rapper Future on his new album, I Never Liked You. Ye drops some curious lyrics to open the song, including potential references to his ex-Kim Kardashian, buying a nearby home, and a 2024 campaign.

Future also released an official Keep It Burnin music video, which seems to feature Ye in the simplistic yet dark imagery for the song.

Kanye mentions nearby home purchase in Keep It Burnin

Last week, hip-hop fans received the latest release from Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry, which brought forth two brand new tracks featuring Kanye West and a reference to his family. On Friday, Future dropped a new album with a song featuring West.

Keep It Burnin originally arrived when West released tracks for Donda 2 on his Stem Player, but the track was abruptly removed. Now it’s back as part of Future’s I Neer Liked You.

Ye opens the track rapping, “Comin from the ‘raq/The home of the drillers/I’ma buy a home/Then see you’re home if I miss you.”

The lyrics from Ye arrive months after it was revealed he’d purchased a home across from Kim Kardashian. During a Hollywood Unlocked interview, Ye mentioned he did it because he wanted to be closer to his kids.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house. You know they flipped it in the media like there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids,” he explained.

West also raps about someone’s possible run for president in 2024, mentioning their spouse will be by their side.

“Rubbing on your a**, but your mouth is the issue/When you run for ’24/I Bet your spouse gone be with you/” he raps, continuing, “We did it, Joe, but what they really do?”

A video for the new song also dropped on Friday, with West seeming to appear in the video, wearing black clothing, including a full face mask.

Ye also mentioned a potential 2024 campaign

It’s no secret that West has been vocal with his support for former President Donald Trump, which explains his “We did it, Joe” reference, now a popular meme featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

Part of West and Kim K’s marriage breakdown may have come during his failed presidential campaign several years ago. During a campaign speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Ye revealed that then-wife Kim Kardashian nearly had an abortion while carrying North West.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he revealed while in tears.

“She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” West said during his 2020 speech.

He explained that he was in the Paris apartment where Kim had been robbed when they ultimately decided to have North rather than go through with an abortion.

“The screen went black and white and God said, ‘If you f**k with my vision, I’m gonna f**k with yours. And I called my wife, and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.’”

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world,” West said.

It’s unknown if Kanye is referring to Kim K running for president in 2024 or someone else in Future’s Keep It Burnin. As of this writing, Kim’s still involved in a serious relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The couple has been dating since last October.

West has been dating 24-year-old Chaney Jones since early February, although there haven’t been any recent sightings of the couple. Ye has remained quiet since his 24-hour Instagram suspension, removal from the Grammys as a performer, and dropping out as a Coachella headline act.