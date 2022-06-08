Kanye West and Chaney Jones split soon after returning from Japan

Rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly split up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

After several months of dating, Kanye West and Chaney Jones have reportedly split up. It’s currently unclear who broke up with who, but sources close to the former couple suggest the breakup happened after a trip to Japan.

Jones was one of several women that Kanye had been linked to after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him in 2021. Meanwhile, his ex-wife appears to be still going strong with former SNL star Pete Davidson.

The reports of their split arrive soon after West was sighted out with a mystery woman, and Jones was seen heading out to dinner on her own in West Hollywood.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones have split up

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Kanye West and Chaney Jones have decided to go their separate ways, with sources close to them suggesting it was shortly after their trip to Tokyo, Japan, this past May.

As of this writing, there isn’t any indication of who may have ended things between the couple. West and Jones began dating this past February, with the 24-year-old student and First State Behavioral Health COO attending several of the rapper’s Donda listening parties.

They were also seen together on a few trips, including a “baecation” out to the desert in Utah, a visit to Miami, and their time spent in Tokyo.

West began dating Jones, a woman many described as a Kim Kardashian lookalike, a few weeks before he and Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox ended their relationship.

Kanye was spotted with another woman recently

Earlier today, Monsters and Critics reported potential breakup speculation for Kanye West and Chaney Jones, as they hadn’t been seen together since that Tokyo trip.

Jones stepped out by herself in West Hollywood for dinner, wearing a cute metallic Alexander Wang that paparazzi got photos of, and she shared on her Instagram Story.

That dinner outing arrived just a day after Kanye was at a screening of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, alongside a woman who wasn’t Chaney Jones. Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta shared an image of West at the theater.

While the original Instagram pic didn’t mention the woman’s identity, observant individuals were able to point out she is Monica Corgan, an Instagram model, and ambassador for the swimwear and bikini brand Boutine LA.

Based on earlier reports, Corgan has been seen wearing some of Kanye’s merchandise and going into his tour bus on previous occasions.

Jones got a ‘Ye’ tattoo, relationship with Kanye seemed strong

Chaney and Kanye’s relationship appeared to be going strong based on a “Ye” tattoo that Jones displayed on her Instagram Story weeks ago. In addition, they’d seemed to proclaim their love for one another, albeit using Instagram emojis or brief comments to one another.

However, Monsters and Critics also reported that Jones had removed most of her Instagram posts, including those showing her and West together, leaving just two on her page. Those two posts are the only ones appearing there, as of this writing.

West, 44, is 20 years older than Jones. In addition to dating her during the time after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him, he was linked to Julia Fox, Irina Shayk, and Vinetria.

While West and Jones have ended their relationship after several months, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim is still reportedly dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Everything seems to be going well for the couple as Davidson has been bonding with Kim and Kanye’s kids.