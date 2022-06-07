Pete Davidson spotted with Saint West in Walmart during outing without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has been bonding with Kim Kardashian’s son Saint. Pic credit: TMZ/Backgrid (inset)/ ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Pete Davidson has been spending some serious bonding time with at least one of Kim Kardashian’s kids, and it turns out there was more to the story than just him holding Saint West’s hand during a recent outing.

Before heading to The Grove, where Pete was spotted holding Saint’s hand on Saturday for a shopping trip through the outdoor mall, they made a pitstop at Walmart for some very important items — snacks!

This recent bonding moment is just proof that Kim’s relationship with Pete is serious. After all, it took months for the former SNL star to even meet Kardashian’s four children with ex-husband Kanye West. Not to mention that Kanye himself vowed that his kids would never meet Pete.

Well, now it looks like not only have they met, but they’re starting to build a relationship with mom’s boyfriend.

Pete Davidson bonds with Saint West at Walmart

Before heading to The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, Pete Davidson and Saint West made a pit stop at the Walmart in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood that borders Calabasas, where Kim famously lives.

The pair were spotted at the Walmart checkout as they bought a few things, including a large container of Cheese Balls and a bag of other items that were not identifiable.

Pete Davidson is in stepdad mode while shopping for snacks with Saint West at Walmart. Pic credit: TMZ/Backgrid

Fans can’t help but wonder what Kanye West is thinking as his kid continues to bond with Pete but imagine it can’t be good. So far, Kanye has not commented or reacted to the sweet outing.

Kim Kardashian has hinted about having kids with Pete Davidson

As Pete Davidson continues to prove that his paternal instincts are on point, it’s worth noting that he has said he would love to have kids of his own.

In 2020 during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete said that being a dad would be “awesome” and talked about what he would hope for his kids to have if he were to have them.

As for Kim, she made it clear back in April that she may not be done expanding her family. With four kids already in her care, Kim told Access in an interview that she could see herself having six kids, just like her mom, Kris Jenner.