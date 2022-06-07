Chaney Jones steps out for dinner solo after Kanye West sees Top Gun: Maverick with mystery woman

Chaney Jones and rapper Kanye West haven’t been seen together since early May. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram & ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Some rumors may have been sparked about the situation with Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones, as the two haven’t been spotted together in a month and were recently seen out in public doing their own thing.

Based on recent reports and photos, Jones went out for dinner by herself in West Hollywood on Saturday, soon after West was spotted with a mystery woman to see Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel.

With Jones out solo and West seen with another woman, it’s started some speculation that maybe the couple has split or is nearing that point after dating for several months.

Chaney Jones steps out for solo dinner

According to UK’s Daily Mail, 24-year-old Chaney Jones was alone as she headed out to get dinner in West Hollywood this past weekend.

The First State Behavioral Health COO wore silver ruched Alexander Wang bicycle shorts along with some black square-heeled Balenciaga sandals.

Jones also carried a pink Hermes Birkin bag with her as photos surfaced from her night out. Chaney shared some of those photos on her Instagram Story for fans and followers to check out her latest look.

Chaney Jones steps out for solo dinner in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Backgrid

In addition to showing off her sporty look, at least one of the images displayed the recent “Ye” tattoo she got on her wrist as a tribute to her boyfriend Kanye West.

In the photo, the curvy 24-year-old Kim Kardashian lookalike is clutching her smartphone by her side and Birkin bag in the same hand with her head turned to one side and smiling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chaney Jones in metallic silver Alexander Wang outfit, with Balenciaga heels and pink Birkin bag. Pic credit: Backgrid

Jones has been active on her Instagram page here or there in the past week or so, but only to share photos and videos on her Story.

Monsters and Critics reported several weeks ago that Jones had removed most of her Instagram posts from her page, leaving just two visible posts. As of writing, those two posts are still the only ones on her IG page.

Kanye spotted with mystery woman at Top Gun sequel

Chaney Jones’ solo dinner arrived just a day after Kanye was out to watch the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The new Tom Cruise action film has generated plenty of buzz and box office revenue since its release in late May.

On Instagram, Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta shared a black and white snap that he took inside the theater to show that he was several seats away from Kanye West.

In the photo, a mystery woman is seated next to West, which is prompting some speculation that he and Jones are taking a break from one another or have possibly split up.

The website Your Tango reported that fans were able to identify the mystery woman as Monica Corgan, an Instagram model and ambassador for the swimwear and bikini brand Boutine LA. Your Tango’s report also states that some fans mentioned that Corgan had been seen wearing Kanye’s merch and going into his tour bus before.

West’s public sighting with Corgan comes a month after Jones and West were last seen together publicly. The couple took a trip out of the country to Tokyo, although the nature of their visit was considered a mystery as tourists have been restricted from entering the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, international visitors are allowed entry for employment or business reasons, which could have been Kanye and Jones’ reason for the visit.

As of this report, there are no public indicators or reports about Kanye West and Chaney Jones breaking up. The couple has dated since early February, just a few weeks before West split from then-girlfriend Julia Fox.

Last month, an insider told US Weekly that West and Jones are “not exclusive” and “she’s his muse and hangs out with his posse.”

West will turn 45 on Wednesday, so it should be interesting to see if he has a publicized birthday bash involving Jones and others or keeps things low-key as he celebrates his big day.

Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones was spotted in West Hollywood on her own getting dinner; soon after, West was seen with a mystery woman.