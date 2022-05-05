Kanye West and Chaney Jones visiting Japan despite country’s tourist restrictions

Rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones have been dating since February. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

While Kanye West has been silent publicly and online in the past month or so, he’s still getting out and about for trips with girlfriend Chaney Jones. The couple, who have been together since early February, was recently spotted in Japan.

Their trip is one of several the couple has been seen taking since last month, as weeks ago, they enjoyed a trip to the desert in Utah. Now they’ve decided to visit the Land of the Rising Sun.

However, their latest trip occurs as international tourists haven’t been allowed to visit the country due to COVID-19 restrictions. Even so, Kanye may have had a different purpose for his visit, along with enjoying the sights.

Chaney Jones shares photo revealing Japan trip with Kanye

On Thursday, Kanye West’s girlfriend of several months, Chaney Jones, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself alongside Kanye West.

The couple is overlooking a busy street in Japan, with Ye wearing a black and white shirt, dark shades, and a Gap baseball cap. It also appears the rapper is masked up.

Jones is wearing a large black leather jacket with white symbols on the back. The 24-year-old has her head resting on Ye’s shoulder, indicating how close she’s grown with the rapper in the past several months.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

According to TMZ’s report, a source informed them that Ye and Jones first arrived in Japan on April 22, so they visited the country for a little while.

Japan’s borders are currently closed to international tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are exceptions, including individuals entering the country for employment or business purposes.

It’s believed that Kanye could be over there for business reasons in addition to pleasure. The rapper, who’s made plenty of money from his Yeezy fashion line and shoes, has been known to travel there for business and inspiration in the past.

West and Jones previously enjoyed ‘baecation,’ date night in LA

The trip to Japan is the latest for Ye and Jones in the past several months. Last month, they visited the desert in Utah, with first-person footage surfacing of the scenery.

It was believed to be a “baecation” for the couple following West’s Instagram suspension and removal as a performer at the 2022 Grammy Awards show. At the same time, it was rumored that West’s team was seeking out a “behavioral treatment center” to help the rapper work on becoming a “better human.”

That report arrived following weeks of rants and social media posts from Kanye West, where he was going after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend. West was ultimately suspended from the Gram after a post in which he used a slur towards Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

In addition to the trip to Utah, West was seen with Jones in Los Angeles for a date night. Earlier reports suggested West might be out with reality TV star Shannade Clermont, but reports later revealed that Jones also joined him for the event. The April 15 outing arrived just after the new Kardashians reality TV show premiered on Hulu.

West has been dating Jones since early February, around the same time he was still with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. On Valentine’s Day, it was revealed that Fox and West had officially split up.

Since then, West continued dating Jones, a woman many have called a Kim Kardashian lookalike due to her striking resemblance to Ye’s ex-wife.

Since last October, Kim has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and they seem to be going strong. The couple attended the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with Kim sharing pictures of the outing on her Instagram.