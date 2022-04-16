Kanye West enjoyed date night with Chaney Jones following The Kardashians premiere

Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia & @chaneyjonessss/Instagram

Despite previous reports that didn’t include his girlfriend, Kanye West made a public appearance with Chaney Jones and others for date night on Thursday. The couple stepped out for dinner with others in Malibu, California.

The latest sighting of the rapper came hours after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new reality TV show, The Kardashians, premiered on Hulu.

It also came amid rumors that West’s team was looking into a behavior treatment center for the rapper as he could become a better human and father for his kids.

Kanye and Chaney have sushi dinner date with others

Monsters & Critics previously reported on Kanye West’s night out, which included reality TV star Shannade Clermont of Bad Girls Club’s Clermont Twins. However, Earlier reports didn’t reveal that West also had girlfriend Chaney Jones with him.

Per Hollywood Life, the 24-year-old Jones joined Ye and others for the dinner at Malibu’s Nobu. Based on the report, the rapper and his girlfriend were dressed in “low-key black outfits.”

Jones was in a black one-piece bodysuit, high-heeled boots, and carried a silver bag. West had on a black hoodie with the hood mostly over his face and a baseball cap. The Donda rapper also had on gray sweatpants and possibly Yeezy slides.

Jones also shared several images on her Instagram Story on Friday night, possibly to draw attention to the fact she was part of Kanye’s night out. One photo was labeled “Nobu Nights” and showed her outside a car at the valet parking service. Another image featured a selfie of Chaney that a fan page shared.

Ye didn’t share anything from the evening out, as the rapper has been silent on his Instagram and other social media since last month. Prior to their date night in Malibu, the couple is rumored to have gone on a “baecation” together in the desert, with HL indicating they went to Utah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim said she wants Kanye to be ‘happy’

Their date night at Nobu was hours after The Kardashians reality TV show premiered on Hulu. Before the show even arrived on the streaming platform, Kim commented on Kanye’s new girlfriend during the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast.

“She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly,” Kim said.

West and Kardashian were married in 2014, but the couple ran into issues that ultimately led to Kim filing for divorce last February. West made attempts to win her back and had numerous social media posts in which he called out the situation of being unable to see his kids.

In addition, the outspoken rapper had Instagram posts mocking or attacking Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson. That all ended last month after the social media platform banned the rapper for 24 hours following a post in which he directed a slur towards The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Soon after that, Kanye was pulled as a performer at the Grammy Awards ceremony and then dropped out as a performer at the Coachella music festival in California.

Recent reports citing inside sources in the past week or so suggested that West’s team was attempting to find him a “luxury” behavior treatment center. Reportedly, the rapper would get assistance in dealing with his emotions as he tries to become a “better human” for the sake of his children.

West, 44, shares four kids with Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. Kardashian was declared legally single last month.