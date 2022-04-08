Kim Kardashian attends The Kardashians premiere with Pete Davidson, says he’s so ‘supportive’

Kim Kardashian gets support from Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian recently hit the black carpet for the premiere of her Hulu reality series with none other than her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was there to support her.

The Kardashians star took photos and chatted with the media while Pete stood on the sidelines and allowed the brunette beauty to take the spotlight. Kim arrived at the event with Pete as her date, marking their first major event together, but they opted out of posing for pics together on the carpet.

The screening for the Hulu reality series took place at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles and Kim’s sisters along with her mom Kris Jenner were in attendance.

Kim Kardashian says her boyfriend Pete Davidson is supportive

The Kardashians star showed up to the event with her boyfriend right by her side but he then took a backseat and allowed the 41-year-old to pose for photos and talk with the media.

Kim spoke with E! while at the event and shared a bit more insight into her relationship with Pete.

The Kardashians star admitted that she was initially hesitant about telling the world that she and the Saturday Night Live star was dating, but the cat’s been out of the bag for quite some time now. However, Kim said she waited before making things public.

When asked about wanting to keep things private Kim responded, “Absolutely, I wanted to make sure that you know… … I just didn’t wanna meet someone, go on a date, and talk about it on the show,” said Kim. “I waited.”

While Kim did her interview, Pete stayed in the background and the mom-of-four noted, “He’s hiding, he’s supportive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim Kardashian explains why Pete Davidson stayed out of the spotlight

The Kardashians star continued to dish about her relationship with Pete Davidson and how he attended the event simply to support her.

Pete stayed out of the way as Kim and her famous family posed for photos and talked about their new series. However, Kim noted that despite attending the event with her, Pete kept a low profile because it just wasn’t his thing.

“He’s here to support me and like it’s my thing,” said the aspiring lawyer. “I don’t think it’s like his thing to be all out here with me, so I’m just so happy he’s here to support me.”

Kim and Pete’s recent appearance is another major step in their relationship. The reality TV star recently met Pete’s grandparents–an obvious sign that their romance is getting even more serious.

Meanwhile, Kim summoned her inner goddess in a skintight silver, latex dress with a thigh-high slit for the Hulu premiere screening. She accessorized the outfit with a layered choker and matching bracelets.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 14.