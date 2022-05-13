Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones got a tattoo for her man

Chaney Jones has been dating rapper Kanye West since February 2022. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones has added some more inkwork to her collection, this time showing her love for boyfriend Kanye West. She debuted the new tattoo on social media on Thursday in a series of photos.

The tat features Kanye’s newer moniker, Ye, which he’s been going by since a judge granted his legal name change request last October.

However, it’s unknown when or where Chaney got the new tattoo, as she and Ye were recently on a trip to Japan, which she’s since returned home from.

Chaney Jones’ Ye wrist tattoo appears on Instagram

On Thursday, 24-year-old Chaney Jones shared several new images on her Instagram Story, which feature her in a shiny bandeau top with matching pants featuring built-in heels.

In one photo, she’s posing against an intricate wall made of stones, showing off her shiny outfit as she appears to be all smiles. Her boyfriend, Kanye West, may have even taken the photo.

It also provides a glimpse of some new ink on her left wrist, although it’s difficult to read even when zooming in.

Pic credit: @ chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Another of Chaney’s IG Story photos is a side profile shot with her face hidden but her long dark hair on display. However, viewers may not have immediately noticed the new ink on her left wrist.

A zoom-in of the wrist area shows off the small “Ye” tattoo she now has as a loving tribute to her boyfriend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Jones has revealed other tattoos she has in various social media posts, including a flower on her upper left thigh and a written phrase that runs down the side of her right abdomen onto her thigh area.

Last month, she had those tattoos on display in an Instagram post, which featured several shots of her posing fully nude with only her long dark hair covering her up.

While tattoos are generally removable if someone wants to do so, Jones getting the Ye ink shows some serious commitment to the rapper at this point.

Chaney and Ye recently visited Japan

Chaney Jones’ Ye tattoo reveal comes soon after she and Kanye West visited Tokyo, Japan. The 24-year-old student and First State Behavioral Health COO shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her with Ye on an overpass looking out at a street in Japan.

The reason for her and Ye’s visit there was unknown, as Japan hasn’t been allowing international tourists there due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. However, there are exceptions for travelers visiting the country for employment or business purposes, which could have been Ye’s reason for visiting.

It’s believed the couple was in Japan since April 22, and that Ye missed his son Psalm’s birthday due to the Japan excursion.

He and Jones seem to be going strong based on the recent trip and Chaney’s new tattoo. They were first linked back in February, around the same time Ye was still dating actress Julia Fox. However, Ye and Fox revealed their public split on Valentine’s Day.

Ye and Chaney Jones continued dating after that, getting spotted out and about during the rapper’s time in Los Angeles for a Donda 2 listening party and at his Miami listening experience for Donda. In late March, reports arrived that Ye bought Jones a super-rare and expensive Hermes Birkin bag worth nearly $300,000.

Jones’ Ye tattoo arrives not long after Kanye’s ex-wife’s beau, Pete Davidson, got a tattoo so he could show his love for Kim Kardashian and her four children.

Ye shares those four children, Psalm, Saint, North, and Chicago, with Kim following their divorce, which Kim filed for last February. Since Kim became legally single thanks to a judge, she’s continued to enjoy her blossoming relationship with Davidson.

Meanwhile, Ye has cooled off with his public rants on social media regarding Kim’s new boyfriend and other individuals, as he’s been silent on Instagram since he was suspended from the platform for 24 hours in March.

Weeks ago, reports citing sources familiar with the situation indicate that the rapper’s team was trying to find a luxury behavioral treatment center for him so he could work towards becoming a “better human” and dad for his kids.