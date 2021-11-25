Justin Timberlake would ‘love to talk’ to Britney Spears now that conservatorship has ended

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were one of the hottest celebrity couples from 1999 to 2002. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Featureflash

Britney Spears’s former partner, Justin Timberlake, has remained publicly quiet since the former’s 13-year long conservatorship came to an end. But there are now reports that he wants to speak to her in private.

Following a mental breakdown 13 years ago, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, took financial control of his daughter’s money and other aspects of the star’s life through a strict conservatorship.

After a lengthy court battle, where Britney claimed her father had abused his position and unfairly controlled her life, a judge finally ended the conservatorship earlier this month.

Justin Timberlake had previously shown support for Britney Spears

Her former boyfriend, Timberlake, had shown his support for the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer this summer after the details of the conservatorship first came to light.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He later added: “Jess [Jessica Biel] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

The couple goes way back together, having first met as child stars on the set of The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. They famously dated for a few years in the 1990s and the 2000s before going their separate ways in 2002.

So far, Timberlake hasn’t spoken openly about the end of the conservatorship, but a source close to the singer told Hollywood life that Justin would “love to talk to Britney.”

The source explained: “Justin loves to see that Britney is now living the life that she wanted for so long. He loves seeing her embrace all the good that will come from her being out of this conservatorship. Justin would love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him.”

They also added that Justin “does not want to get in the way of the life she is seeking.”

Justin Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears

The couple had what has been described as a particularly “messy breakup,” and they weren’t thought to have maintained relations. However, last February, 20 years after their split, Justin publicly apologized to his former girlfriend and also to Janet Jackson when he confessed to contributing to “a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The former Nsync star added: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

A couple of months later, Britney surprised her fans when she posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing to Timberlake’s 2018 single Filthy. She also wrote in the comments: “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT.” High praise indeed.