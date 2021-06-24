Britney Spears bombshell conservatorship hearing: Justin Timberlake sends his ‘absolute support’

Justin Timberlake led support for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her harrowing conservatorship hearing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after the singer broke her silence during her emotional conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

During the highly-anticipated 20-minute virtual hearing, Spears told a Los Angeles judge, “I just want my life back.”

The star attended the hearing by phone and spoke for over 20 minutes, reading from prepared notes.

Her claims sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry and her fans, as she claimed she has an IUD in her body against her will to stop her from having children and was forced to take the psychiatric drug lithium.

During the hearing, Spears explained, “Lithium is a very, very strong [medication] and completely different medication than what I’ve been on. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, stay on it longer than five months.”

She continued, “I felt drunk. I couldn’t even stick up for myself. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn’t want to be on to begin with.”

The singer went on to criticize how her family has handled her conservatorship amid concerns about her care.

“My family didn’t do a god damn thing,” she said. “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”

Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship for the last 13 years, with her father, Jamie Spears, in control of her finances and affairs.

Justin Timberlake voices his ‘absolute support’ for ex Britney Spears

Timberlake was quick to send love to his former flame, and said what is happening to her is “just not right.”

The pair famously dated in the late 90s and early 2000s, having met as child stars on the set of The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

In a string of tweets, Timberlake was quick to show his support for Spears while blasting her strict conservatorship.

He wrote, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

He continued in a separate tweet, “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Timberlake, who has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012, added that Spears has their full support.

“Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Mariah Carey, Halsey, and more lend their support to Britney Spears

Following the hearing, Spears has received legions of support from her celebrity peers.

Among them, songstress Mariah Carey wrote in a short tweet, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong,”

Halsey showed her support while commending Spears for speaking out publicly.

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “Additionally, f**k anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney,”

Other celebrities, including Rose McGowan, Brandy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, also took to social media to show their support.

Following Spears’ heart-breaking address to the court, her father Jamie Spears’ lawyer said his client feels “sorry to hear she’s suffering and in so much pain” and that he “misses his daughter very much”.