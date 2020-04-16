Britney Spears dances to Justin Timberlake’s Filthy in new video

Britney Spears has owned Instagram in the last few weeks as she’s posted a series of positive jokes, memes, and dance videos, all of which have helped to keep our spirits up during the current pandemic.

Last night, she surprised many fans by posting two videos of herself dancing away to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake’s 2018 track Filthy.

It appears this is how the Baby One More Time singer has finally chosen to break her 20-year silence on her turbulent relationship with Timberlake.

She began the post by joking about how bored she is and wrote, “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days.”

She then added as a postscript some very high praise for her NSYNC ex: “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT.”

In the video, which has over 2 million likes at the time of writing, she breaks out some classic Britney dance moves while wearing white short-shorts, a matching crop top, and a black choker.

Justin Timberlake responded to Britney Spears in the comments

What’s even more fantastic is JT responded in the comments with a cry-laughing emoji and several praise-hands emojis.

Britney then followed up with a second video, which she named “part 2” and wrote, “14 turns wheeeeee.” In the video, she continued with her dance moves.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a huge celebrity couple

The Ooops I Did It Again singer dated the former NSYNC member from 1999 to 2002 at a time when the pair were each at the height of their record sales, which meant they were one of the hottest celebrity couples of the time.

Their breakup was considered quite acrimonious, and Britney has remained quiet on the topic. However, Justin’s 2002 track, Cry Me A River, is supposedly about how he felt scorned by the Toxic singer.

The video of the song used a Britney Spears lookalike and seemed to imply she’d been unfaithful.

Britney has kept us all amused with her online antics

Britney Spears has been more active online than a lot of celebrities since we all went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She produced a hilarious reworking of a Baby One More Time lyric to encourage people to stay at home and protect healthcare workers.

She also seemed to be flirting with Communism when she appeared to support a general strike and a redistribution of wealth.

And she also claimed to be the fastest human on earth when she said she usually runs the 100-meter dash in 5 seconds, thereby leaving Usain Bolt a distant second.

She assured us she was joking but perhaps a race to settle it once and for all?