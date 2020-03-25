Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Britney Spears calls for socialist ‘general strike’ and redistribution of wealth


By Leave a comment
Britney Spears on the red carpet
Britney Spears shared a post to Instagram that appeared to advocate a socialist revolution to redistribute wealth and strike. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Admedia

On Monday, pop star Britney Spears seemed to plant her political flag in a call for a socialist revolution when she shared a controversial post on Instagram.

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer shared a text graphic that had initially been posted by Instagram user Mimi Zhu which appeared to call for a general strike and a redistribution of wealth.

Comrade Spears’s post started as a sweet and timely call to connect with loved ones through any technological means possible during these difficult times we all find ourselves living through.

The post asked us “during this time of isolation…. [to] call your loved ones, write virtual love letters,” and to use technologies such as “virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting” to connect with our communities.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web,” the post continued. It then suddenly veered into the realms of politics.

Does Britney Spears want a socialist revolution?

“We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike.”

The Baby One More Time singer captioned her post with a quote from the last line of the text, “Communion goes beyond walls,” she then added three rose emojis.

The rose emoji is used by many labor and left-wing organizations around the world, including the Democratic Socialists of America.

View this post on Instagram

Communion goes beyond walls 🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The internet was surprised at Britney’s call to strike and redistribute wealth

Many online expressed surprise that the Work B***h singer appears to be advocating a workers’ revolution.

Many users took to the comments section of Instagram to post: “Britney Spears said “GENERAL STRIKE” queen of proletariat.”

Another user called her the “Queen of communion and communism.” It remains unclear at this point if Britney will accept this royal appointment or even if she will support a monarchy in her socialist society.

Some Twitter users claimed that Britney has always been a child of the red revolution. One user suggested several of her songs were a stinging critique of the capitalist system.

Others hailed Britney for seeing “the light” and awakening from her “capitalist nightmare.”

In the last year, rumors have swirled around whether Britney Spears will be getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pair have been dating a while now, and apparently, things have been getting serious between the pop star and the dancer.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of