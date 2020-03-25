Britney Spears calls for socialist ‘general strike’ and redistribution of wealth

On Monday, pop star Britney Spears seemed to plant her political flag in a call for a socialist revolution when she shared a controversial post on Instagram.

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer shared a text graphic that had initially been posted by Instagram user Mimi Zhu which appeared to call for a general strike and a redistribution of wealth.

Comrade Spears’s post started as a sweet and timely call to connect with loved ones through any technological means possible during these difficult times we all find ourselves living through.

The post asked us “during this time of isolation…. [to] call your loved ones, write virtual love letters,” and to use technologies such as “virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting” to connect with our communities.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web,” the post continued. It then suddenly veered into the realms of politics.

Does Britney Spears want a socialist revolution?

“We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike.”

The Baby One More Time singer captioned her post with a quote from the last line of the text, “Communion goes beyond walls,” she then added three rose emojis.

The rose emoji is used by many labor and left-wing organizations around the world, including the Democratic Socialists of America.

The internet was surprised at Britney’s call to strike and redistribute wealth

Many online expressed surprise that the Work B***h singer appears to be advocating a workers’ revolution.

I didn’t expect Britney Spears to call for a socialist uprising, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/CIa2zvXpHs — Pitchforks 2020 (@maxberger) March 24, 2020

Many users took to the comments section of Instagram to post: “Britney Spears said “GENERAL STRIKE” queen of proletariat.”

Another user called her the “Queen of communion and communism.” It remains unclear at this point if Britney will accept this royal appointment or even if she will support a monarchy in her socialist society.

Some Twitter users claimed that Britney has always been a child of the red revolution. One user suggested several of her songs were a stinging critique of the capitalist system.

A lot of people are shocked by Britney Spears' hard-left turn but just look at her songs. Toxic? Clearly a critique of late-stage capitalism. Gimme More? About demanding higher wages through collective bargaining. I'm A Slave 4 U? The plight of being a wage slave. — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 24, 2020

Others hailed Britney for seeing “the light” and awakening from her “capitalist nightmare.”

Fellow comrades, Britney Spears has seen the Marxist light. Queen of the proletariat, has spoken on IG. Me must strike and demand wealth redistribution. It's heartening to see so many class traitors waking up from our capitalist nightmare. Peep the Red Roses🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/ebzWax02Ub — Johnny Zeff🌹 (@jonnyzeff) March 24, 2020

