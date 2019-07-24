Is Britney Spears engaged? Sources shut down rumors after red carpet appearance with beau Sam Asghari

Pop superstar Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday. The 37-year-old Toxic singer arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a red dress, black heels, and a choker, while her hunky 25-year-old boyfriend Asghari wore a cream-colored suit and a black tie over a white button-down shirt.

But what caught the attention of fans was the sparkly diamond ring that Spears wore on the finger of her left hand. The ring sparked speculation that Britney and Asghari were engaged.

However, Us Weekly reported that sources close to the couple denied that the two were engaged.

Britney Spears and her fitness model boyfriend Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016, and although they had never hinted that they were planning to get engaged, many fans who have been following their relationship have remarked about how much in love they appear to be, and they have been talking about the possibility that they might make a surprise engagement announcement.

Britney later took to Instagram to post photos of herself with Asghari at their red carpet debut on Monday.

“Our first premiere @samasghari,” she captioned a photo showing them together at the event on Monday.

Asghari also commemorated the special moment on his Instagram.

Sources told People that Spears was excited about the movie, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. Spears has always been open about her admiration of the actor Brad Pitt.

Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016 after they met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in which Asghari played Spears’ love interest. She officially confirmed that they were dating when she took to Instagram on New Year’s Day 2017 to post a photo of herself with Asghari out together on a dinner date.

Spears checked into a mental health treatment facility in April after she announced in January that she was taking an indefinite break from work to focus on caring for her father Jamie Spears, who was suffering life-threatening health issues. Her father underwent emergency surgery last year, and according to sources close to Spears, the emotional stress of the incident took a toll on her.

Sources close to Spears said that Asghari has been supportive of Britney and stayed by her side during her recent trials.

Spears has been in two previous marriages. Her marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004 lasted only 55 hours. She married Kevin Federline in 2004, but they divorced in 2007. Spears and Federline have to children together, Sean Preston (13 years old) and Jayden James (12 years old). She got engaged to Jason Trawick in 2011 but broke up with him in 2013.