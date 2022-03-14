Justin Bieber shares photo of himself with wife Hailey at his concert after she was hospitalized for blood clot 

Justin Bieber supports wife Hailey after her hospitalization. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Justin Bieber is a supportive husband.

The Canadian pop star posted a picture with himself and his wife Hailey Bieber before news broke of her hospitalization. The 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs several days ago for a brain condition.

Hailey accompanied Justin on tour dates for his Justice World Tour when she got rushed to the hospital.

Hailey is out of the hospital and resting while Justin is touring.

Justin and Hailey held hands in the behind-the-scenes Instagram picture. Justin wore a skullcap, leather pants, a white gold chain, and a Balenciaga jacket, while Hailey rocked Coperni over-the-knee socks, a long leather coat, and animal ears.

Justin wrote for the caption, “Can’t keep this one down,” and a series of emojis. The caption refers to Hailey’s resilience, as she is out of the hospital after experiencing a blood clot.

The comments section was full of supportive comments from fans and coworkers.

Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, left a bicep-flexing emoji.

Another member of Justin’s team, Ryan Good, left a heart emoji.

Hailey wrote to fans on her Instagram story, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

Hailey continued, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

The cause of Hailey’s blood clot is unknown at this time.

Justin Bieber is currently on his world Justice tour

Justin Bieber started his Justice World Tour last month in California. Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 and rescheduled one of his first performances in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Because of the pandemic, the 45-date tour was rescheduled twice, once in 2020 and once in 2021. The Justice World Tour will continue in North America and finish in Paris in early 2023.

Special guests JADEN, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson will appear at various dates. Justin will perform newer hits like Holy, Anyone, Peaches, and Ghost and classics like Baby, Sorry, and What Do You Mean.

After news of Hailey’s hospitalization broke, Justin performed in Salt Lake City last night.