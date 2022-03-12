Hailey Bieber hospitalized with ‘stroke-like’ blood clot in her brain

Hailey Bieber married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018, months after their engagement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber was hospitalized with “stroke-like” symptoms after a blood clot was found in her brain.

The 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital near Palm Springs several days ago for a brain condition.

TMZ reported that she suffered a medical emergency, and it was possibly related to COVID-19.

Justin Bieber reportedly contracted the virus several weeks ago and canceled a scheduled performance in Las Vegas. Hailey has since addressed her hospitalization in a statement.

Hailey Bieber explains her brain condition

Hailey, who has 41.7 million Instagram followers, released a statement on her Instagram Story addressing her hospitalization.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old shared on her Instagram Story via a Notes app screengrab on March 12.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” the model continued.

“Although this was one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram

Bieber did not address whether her condition was COVID-19 related as initially reported. As a result, it is unclear what caused her illness.

The socialite shared an Instagram post on Thursday when she was taken to the hospital.

“last night 🍓,” the caption of the post reads.

The social media star, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, seemingly returned to social media on Saturday following her release from medical care.

Hailey revealed she would no longer speak about her private life

Last month, Hailey Bieber revealed that she won’t publicly talk about her personal life or marriage with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the model explained her decision.

“It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context,” she explained. “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

They previously spoke about their marriage being difficult, and the couple went to counseling. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after reconciling from a brief relationship in 2015.