Jessica Biel goes makeup-free and shows off wavy locks, says big hair is ‘full of secrets’

Jessica Biel recently let her natural beauty shine through for a rare glimpse of her glowing, make-up-free, and naturally wavy-haired glory.

The 39-year-old actress of films and television shows such as The Tall Man, A Kind of Murder, and The Sinner posted the gorgeous shot to her Instagram page, showing off the brilliantly big signature smile fans are familiar with.

With her highlighted hair hanging down around her shoulders in a big, fluffed up, wavy halo, the actress was an absolute stunner on the social media site.

Jessica got a shout-out from former cast-mate Beverley Mitchell

Jessica captioned the shot with “That’s why her hair is so big… it’s full of secrets,” and fans and fellow celebs were there for it.

“Omg!!!! This takes me back!!!! Haha love it!!! The bigger the hair…..” wrote Jessica’s former 7th Heaven castmate Beverley Mitchell.

The two actors starred side-by-side together for the majority of the whole series, and their friendship has appeared to extend long after the show ended 15 years ago.

Fans of the actress were largely supportive of the photo, with many commenting that it was giving major 80’s vibes.

Pic credit: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Jessica recently shared an epic pic of her with husband Justin Timberlake to celebrate his 41st birthday

When she isn’t sharing amazing photos on Instagram or working hard in front of the film cameras, Jessica has made sure to show her support for her hubby, former NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake.

Jessica recently posted an adorable snap of her and Justin rocking some 80’s-style attire as she gave a shout-out to Justin, saying, “Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚.”

The couple totally understood the assignment, wearing some seriously mismatched, bright, and eclectic clothes for the hilarious shot.

Despite a lapse in judgment a few years ago, when Justin was caught on camera getting a bit too cozy with a fellow actor, Jessica and her man appear to be staying strong in their marriage.

The two welcomed their first son, Silas, in 2015 and added a second child, another son, named Phinneas to their family just over a year ago.

Jessica and Justin used to reside in Hollywood but reportedly sold their home there for the quieter, more wilderness-oriented expanse of Montana, where they currently live in a mansion located within The Village at Yellowstone Club.