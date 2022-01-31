Jessica Biel gives an adorable shout-out on social media to husband Justin Timberlake for his 41st birthday

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been together for about 15 years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Biel marked her longtime partner’s birthday with a super sweet Instagram post today, sharing a rare shot of her and Justin Timberlake together.

Jessica and Justin rocked out in 1980’s-inspired get-ups

The Sinner actress, 39, posted a hilariously goofy shot to her social media page, showing off her and Justin’s 80’s throwback attire as the two beamed and squeezed each other in a side embrace.

Jessica chose a pink unitard with see-through, black mesh shorts, and bralette on top along with sporting some giant, neon hoops, a bandana underneath a pink visor, and some highly reflective shades over her eyes.

Justin went with a swirly, tie-dyed bandana that he held in place on his head with a hat that displayed bright pink underneath the flipped-up bill.

Some pink sunglasses covered his eyes while a black t-shirt was seen peeking out from under a flamingo-decorated, tropical shirt that sat just above erratically patterned board shorts.

Jessica captioned the happy-looking snap with, “Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚.”

Jessica and Justin went through a bumpy patch pre-pandemic after Justin was caught cozying up to a co-star

Despite appearing to be quite content together now, the pair went through a rough period just a couple of years ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin was caught on camera getting a bit too friendly with his female co-star Alisha Wainwright while filming the movie Palmer in 2019.

Paparazzi had a field day when a tipsy Justin was spotted sneakily holding hands underneath a table with Alisha as sources reportedly said Justin had been drinking heavily that night.

The candid shots sent the tabloids into a flurry while speculations mounted that Jessica might soon leave the former NSYNC band member over the slip-up.

However, the rumors were laid to rest when Jessica took to social media that January to wish her husband a happy 39th after a couple of months of silence on the matter.

Justin took to Instagram at the time the photos were released, saying he had a “strong lapse in judgment” while promising that nothing had happened between himself and Alisha.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize for what he calls a "strong lapse in judgement" after photos surfaced online of him holding hands with 'Palmer' costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

Photos: Mega pic.twitter.com/tBkozcHKzu — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) December 5, 2019

Justin also recently apologized to Janet and Britney

The singer recently hit the news, making another public apology during Britney Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship.

Justin apologized to both Britney and Janet Jackson for his past behavior and attitude towards them and for failing to stand up for the women when the tabloids were splashing their names across headlines in negative ways while Justin was left relatively unscathed.

The drama with Britney Spears dates back to the early 2000s when Justin seemed flippant about openly discussing his sexual relationship with the pop star while also going on to accuse her of cheating on him in his infamous song Cry Me a River.

Janet’s sordid history with Justin stems from the infamous 2004 Superbowl performance during which Janet suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the hands of Justin while the pair were singing together.

Janet went on to receive backlash for the accident while Justin seemingly walked away untarnished and went on to have a very successful solo career.

The songstress recently said that she is good friends with Justin now and holds no ill-will towards him for the past, urging fans to let go of any grudges they may hold against Justin.