Jennifer Lopez shares throwback Bennifer footage to celebrate Mother’s Day 

Jennifer Lopez posted an adorable throwback video with Ben Affleck and added a sweet message. The video shows a youthful Ben and Jen, around 20 years younger, as they attend a sports game together.

The camera pans to the two smiling co-stars as they each wish their mother a “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Twenty years later, not much has changed as the two are back together and engaged for a second time.

Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback video at a sports game with Ben Affleck

J Lo shared a touching throwback video with her fiance Ben Affleck. Jennifer, the mother of twins Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony, extended a Happy Mother’s Day to her “mother fans.”

The video took place courtside at a sports game with a large crowd. The camera panned to Jen and Ben, who were ready for their closeups. The young Ben and Jen wave to the camera and say Happy Mother’s Day to their respective mamas. The announcer calls Jen and Ben the hottest celebrity couple, and two decades later, not much has changed.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!”

The comments section swooned at the sweet memory of the formerly young lovers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a second chance at love

Jennifer Lopez has shared that she feels blessed to have a second chance at love. While promoting her romantic comedy, Marry Me, she told People, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.” She continued with gratitude, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Jennifer and Ben dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli; the two were affectionately known as Bennifer.

Ben proposed to Jennifer with a pink diamond, but the two called off the wedding in 2003 and ended the engagement in 2004. Last spring, rumors of rekindling swirled after the two were spotted together. Ben and Jen all but confirmed the rumors when the actor was spotted celebrating her birthday on a yacht.

Ben proposed to Jen again last month, and this time he opted for a green ring. JLo told fans through her On The JLo newsletter that Ben Affleck proposed to her at home while she was taking a bath. She shared that her unique engagement ring carries a lot of importance to her.

Fans want to see Bennifer go the distance this time and finally make it down the aisle.