Jennifer Lopez goes topless for her brand 

Jennifer Lopez goes topless. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Jennifer Lopez stunned in new photos for her beauty line.

The actress, dancer, and singer shared pictures for J Lo Beauty, and she was simply glowing in the snaps. Jennifer calls it her J Lo Glow, and she certainly promotes her brand well. The recently-engaged performer revealed the pictures on her social media pages and tagged her brand. She gave the illusion of posing topless as she bared her shoulders and naked neckline.

The pictures were fan-approved, and her comments reflected admiration and appreciation.

Jennifer Lopez appears topless in promotion for her brand

Jennifer Lopez glowed in a series of photos for J Lo Beauty. The entrepreneur is celebrating the release of a new line with photographs to drum up publicity. Her new line is That Overnight Hustle, presumably a tribute to her “hard work” in the industry.

Thanks to carefully placed angles and lighting, the singer appeared topless in the new photos.

She parted her lips slightly as she gazed at the camera. Her hair was in a gorgeous updo which allowed her beauty to shine through in the photo. Chunky pieces of her bangs hung down to frame her beautiful face. Her bare shoulder faced the camera as she gently squinted her eyes.

She wrote in the caption, “THAT @JLoBeauty,” and she added a sparkling emoji for extra emphasis.

Her comments section contained praise and well-wishes for her and her beauty line.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her morning routine

Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez’s morning routine is actually quite simple. The fact that she hit the genetic lottery may help simplify the process.

JLo took to Instagram to share her morning get-ready routine, and of course, she plugged her brand. The video started with a smiling and bare-faced JLo as she greeted fans and the camera. She proceeded to show the products she uses to make her skin glow and remain radiant.

She said of her routine, “Feed my mind first, my soul with an affirmation, not looking at the phone yet, just setting myself up right for the day with the right intentions and the right thoughts.”

She has a prewritten box of affirmations, and she selects one daily. The affirmation says kind words and positive phrases to start her day off on the right foot. After she reads an affirmation, she cleanses her face and applies “That JLo Glow” serum and some SPF.

With positive energy under her belt and moisturizer on her skin, the singer is ready to begin her day.