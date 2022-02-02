Jennifer Lopez gushes about ‘Second Chance’ at love with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of Daredevil in 2003. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate lately. Her romance with Ben Affleck is officially rekindled, and she has a new movie coming out. Not to mention that her music career is still going strong, and fans can’t stop talking about J. Lo’s incredible physique that she works so hard to maintain at 52 tears old.

It seems that nothing can stop J. Lo, who has become a celebrity icon and a multi-talented force in movies and music that her fans just can’t get enough.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about second chance with Ben Affleck

For Jennifer Lopez, the second time’s a charm — the singer, dancer, and actress is opening up about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

J. Lo is currently promoting her film Marry Me, while dating Ben Affleck for a second time, and naturally, everyone wants to know about her romance with the Justice League star.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” the Marry Me actress told People. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” Jennifer Lopez went on to discuss how rare a second chance at love is, “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Jennifer Lopez is talking about her previous relationship with Ben Affleck– nearly two decades ago! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 after connecting on the set of Gigli. Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a pink diamond, and the two enjoyed a short engagement. Unfortunately, the two called off the wedding in 2003 and ended the engagement in 2004.

Lopez still believes in fairy tales, and she hopes to be a role model to her children, exclaiming, “What I can teach my children is that real love exists.”

Ben Affleck went on to have a 13-year marriage to actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shares three children. Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony for nearly a decade; the two have twins, Emme and Maximilian. But after two-decade-long marriages, the lovers have ended up back in each other’s arms.

In September, Bennifer 2.0 made their first appearance together in 15 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel. The two rekindled their relationship in early 2021.

Jennifer Lopez is back to making rom-coms

Jennifer Lopez stars in Marry Me, a romantic comedy featuring Owen Wilson, Maluma, Jimmy Fallon, and Sarah Silverman.

Lopez plays a pop star who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) after her fiance (Maluma) is caught cheating. Maluma and J.Lo are both contributors to the soundtrack for the film and she is currently promoting a new song, also titled Marry Me.

Marry Me is set for release on February 11, right before Valentine’s Day.