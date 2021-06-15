Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck photographed kissing, confirming Bennifer rebound

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet in 2003 during their engagement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together, and according to several reports, they have rekindled their romance.

They had a high-profile relationship from 2002 to 2004 and were dubbed ‘Bennifer’ by the press.

And now it seems as though we’ve all time-traveled back to 2004 because they were recently photographed kissing at a dinner at Nobu.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez recently ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez and reportedly moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben.

She was spotted wearing Ben Affleck’s flannel t-shirt after arriving in Los Angeles while the Argo actor remained in Las Vegas.

And on the other hand, Ben Affleck has reportedly spent time with JLo’s mother after the reignited couple took a trip to Montana.

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make out at steamy PDA-packed dinner https://t.co/vyUmEci4Pi pic.twitter.com/ITcGcgv9x2 — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2021

Why did JLo and Ben Affleck break up?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a highly publicized relationship. Lopez divorced her second husband, Cris Judd, earlier that year and continued to garner success in music and acting.

Ben Affleck appeared in JLo’s music video, and the couple did a lot of press for their movie Gigli.

The couple blamed media scrutiny as a factor in their break-up. After dating for a couple of months, Bennifer was engaged, but they never made it to the aisle.

The then-engaged couple blamed the press for postponing their wedding back in September 2003.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple shared in a joint statement, according to ABC, adding:

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

They eventually called off their engagement in January 2004 and continued to reflect on their high-profile relationship over the years.

In an interview with Huffington Post in 2010, Lopez revealed that she was not communicating with Ben but had a positive outlook on their romance.

“Would I see a movie of Ben’s? Sure! Why not? I haven’t seen him or talked to him in a while – our lives went in two very different directions. But I always wish him the best and I always thought he was a great person.”

Affleck acknowledged his role in inviting the media into their relationship as he expressed regret in filming a TV special with Access Hollywood and appearing in JLo’s music video.

In a 2019 interview, the Jenny from the Block singer reflected on the ‘Bennifer Era’ and lamented the media scrutiny affecting her relationship with Ben.

She also added that Affleck wanted to keep the relationship private.

Ben has always had a somewhat tumultuous private life and has suffered very public breakups with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben, 48, have reignited their relationship, and with decades in the spotlight, the couple doesn’t appear to be bothered by the media scrutiny.