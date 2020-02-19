Jennifer Garner: Who is she dating now as Ben Affleck calls their divorce ‘biggest regret of my life’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In a recent interview, Ben Affleck called his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner, the “biggest regret of my life.”

The couple was married for over a decade, but ultimately they called it quits due to their marital issues.

Since the divorce, both Affleck and Garner have moved on, with Garner dating a man who seems to have suggested marriage is part of their future plans.

Ben Affleck regrets his divorce from Jennifer Garner

Over the years, Ben Affleck dated several different women from the entertainment world. That included actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the late 1990s and Jennifer Lopez from 2002 until 2004.

However, it was his mid-2004 relationship with actress Jennifer Garner that eventually blossomed into marriage. The couple was wed in June of 2005 and went on to have three children together.

However, their marriage hit rough patches as several celebrity couples’ marriages seem to. In April of 2017, they filed jointly for divorce, and it was finalized in October of 2018.

In a recent New York Times article, Affleck discussed the regret he had over that divorce from Garner.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck said. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck admitted that his drinking issues created more of the problems for his marriage too.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time,” the 47-year-old actor shared. “What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

He also said he has since done his best to “move forward,” which is what his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has done as well.

“I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward,” Affleck said.

Who is Jennifer Garner dating now?

Garner, now 47, is currently dating businessman John Miller, age 40. Miller is Chairman and CEO of Cali Group, a holding company that focuses on the use of “technology to transform the restaurant and retail industries.”

Amongst their holdings are Miso Robotics as well as a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. He has also written several important publications within the nanotechnology field and is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, a concert violinist. They have two children together, a son and a daughter, per a 2018 report.

He and Garner have now been together for more than a year. According to US Weekly, a source said that Garner “seems extremely content and blissfully happy” with Miller. The two met through mutual friends.

Reportedly, Miller and Garner were first seen together publicly in October of 2018 on a ski vacation in Montana. That was shortly after Jennifer Garner’s divorce from Affleck was finalized.

It’s also noted by a source that Miller and Garner are “very much together” and “their kids have met one another.”

The insider also says that Miller “very much wants to marry” Garner. However, he also “knows she can’t be rushed,” per the insider’s revelations.

So right now, Garner is taking things slow, but still content with her relationship.

US Weekly’s report goes on to say that Affleck is doing “amazingly well” in terms of co-parenting their three children. That’s daughters Violate, 13 and Seraphina, 10 along with son Samuel, 7.