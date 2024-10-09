Jamie Foxx tells Gayle King about ‘excruciating time’ after his health scare

CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King captured some special moments with Jamie Foxx over a year after his serious health scare.

That incident occurred last April in Atlanta, Georgia, where Foxx had been filming a Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz.

This weekend, Foxx was back in Atlanta. King filmed a backstage video featuring the actor and comedian surrounded by family, friends, and crew involved in his upcoming special.

As Foxx opened a bottle of champagne, he delivered a celebratory toast and speech to those around him.

“We landed on the moon, man. Be so proud. Give yourselves a round of applause,” he told the room.

“Jamie, you said give the team, but I want to know how you feel right now,” King asked him.

Jamie Foxx recalls an ‘excruciating time’ while filming his new special

“It was an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three months,” Foxx told King, adding, “It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you.”

Foxx’s new Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, wrapped up the final night of its three-night run in Atlanta. It features the actor recalling his 2023 health scare.

“We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing,” the comedian told King.

“Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and a half and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on,” he said.

King admitted she’d “never seen a show where we were laughing and crying at the same time” and told the actor, “Only you could’ve done that.”

“It’s a personal journey, and I hope I am never gonna go through this again!” Foxx said as the group around him chuckled.

King shared additional moments with Foxx backstage

King shared an additional carousel post on her official Instagram, including photos from the event. Among those pictured was Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Fox.

A final slide featured a video of King hugging Foxx and praising his show as something she’d never seen or experienced before.

In a caption on her IG post, King mentioned Foxx’s health scare and hinted he may have shared what he experienced.

“He’s finally talking about it on his own terms and in his own way. Can’t wait for you to see his comedy special on Netflix…coming soon!” King said.

With Foxx hospitalized for several weeks, the movie production filmed his remaining scenes using body doubles. The actor remained out of the public eye for months during his medical situation, which included moving to a rehabilitation facility in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout his ordeal, Foxx or his daughter, Corrine, only posted a few social media updates to let fans know he was on the road to recovery.

However, Foxx and his family remained private about what his health scare involved as far as diagnosis. When he opened up to fans about the scary time in his life, he said in a social media video that he “went to hell and back.”

A release date for Foxx’s Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, is currently unknown. Based on King’s remarks, viewers can look forward to laughing and crying with the comedian as he shares insight into his frightening and challenging experience.