James Harden parties with Travis Scott and Lil Baby following Sixers loss

Former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden was back in Brooklyn last night, as his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, battled his former team, the Nets. Unfortunately for Harden, it wasn’t one of his best games.

The newest Sixers star struggled with his shooting, and the end result was former teammate Kevin Durant getting the last laugh as Brooklyn crushed Philly. However, Harden seemed able to brush off the loss as he headed out to party with a few close friends.

Rappers Travis Scott and Lil Baby attended the game at the Sixers’ home venue and later partied with Harden in NYC as he did what he could to forget about his game.

James Harden spotted with Lil Baby & Travis Scott after blowout loss

Last night featured an NBA doubleheader on TNT, with James Harden and the Sixers taking on Kevin Durant and the Nets in the first game. Unfortunately for Harden and company, the Nets were a force to be reckoned with, blowing out the Sixers by 29 points.

Harden’s performance was far from memorable, as he shot just 3-for-17 and finished with 11 points. His former teammate-turned-rival, Kevin Durant, led Brooklyn with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists.

The game also featured a rough night for another player, as former Sixers star Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia, but as a member of the Nets. Simmons sat out the game but heard plenty of boos from the crowd due to how things unfolded with him in Philly.

Following the Sixers’ loss, James Harden decided to enjoy a night out with good friends Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

According to TMZ’s report, it was a birthday celebration at NYC’s Sei Less restaurant for one of Harden’s friends. An accompanying TMZ video (below) shows Scott, Harden, and Lil Baby singing and cheering as a cake with sparklers on it arrived for Harden’s friend. Lil Baby was the most vocal as he repeatedly sang, “how old are you?”

Harden, aka The Beard, is wearing a white t-shirt in the video, while Lil Baby has on a grey hoodie sweatshirt with a backward baseball cap. Travis Scott is rocking a black baseball cap along with a black shirt, brown leather jacket, and a large chain in the short TMZ clip.

All three friends appeared to be enjoying the moment, with Harden flashing a few hand signs to the videographer who captured the event. Harden’s friend is seen standing next to him and also seemed to appreciate the birthday celebration in his honor.

Travis Scott made rare public appearance

For rapper Travis Scott, his appearance courtside with Lil Baby for the NBA game and later in NYC with Harden for the party were a rarity. Per TMZ, Scott has been mostly keeping a “low profile” since last November’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Since then, he’s welcomed another child with Kylie Jenner, has been out to party for the Super Bowl, and was sighted with friend Kanye West on several occasions. Scott had some involvement in West’s Donda 2 album. Beyond that, he hasn’t been making too many appearances.

Scott and Harden’s friendship likely extends back to when Harden was still a member of the Houston Rockets. Scott not only hails from the city where Harden spent nine seasons of his career, but he also included the NBA star in his Way Back music video in 2017. TMZ also indicated they’d partied together before.

As far as Lil Baby, he and Harden are said to be “really close” and have spent “insane” amounts of money on each other for their birthdays. They also attended Paris Fashion Week together once before.

By the way, James Harden’s NBA game on Thursday included at least one memorable moment for the former MVP. Harden hit three three-pointers in the game and passed Reggie Miller on the NBA’s all-time list for three-pointers made.