Brooklyn Nets rumors: Team considering trade to give Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving new star teammate

Some new Brooklyn Nets rumors have popped up that could help catapult Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the team to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Reportedly, the team may be considering some sort of deal to form their own Big Three in the East, which would put them amongst NBA title contenders quickly, and for many seasons.

NBA insider shares Brooklyn Nets rumors

Even though the NBA’s 2019-20 season was suspended, don’t think for a minute that teams aren’t looking ahead to when basketball is being played again.

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke about the situation with the Brooklyn Nets during his recent Brian Windhorst & The Hoops Collective podcast episode.

He mentioned the team might be looking to package young talent from the roster to make a trade for a third big-name player.

“But my feel reading the tea leaves, paying attention to what Sean Marks has said and also being aware of some conversations they had at the trade deadline, which was sticking the toe in the water on some things,” Windhorst said. “I think they’re going to swing for the fences whenever the season comes.”

He went on to mention they’ll “potentially” need to find a new head coach to go with these plans as well. There’s already a favorite for that too.

Brooklyn Nets’ situation moving forward

A few players already on the roster may take offense to these rumors, though. That could include Spencer Dinwiddie, who seemed to be on the verge of becoming an All-Star before Irving and KD arrived.

There’s also Caris LeVert, who has been blossoming into a star as well. He dropped 51 points against the Boston Celtics earlier this month, and as Windhorst mentioned, there could be an argument to be made that he is the Nets’ third star.

That said, there are plenty of other stars who want to win a championship, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brooklyn making a move to get an established star.

They may need one to contend with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the East, along with the Western Conference’s Lakers, Warriors, and others.

Before the NBA season was suspended, Brooklyn was amongst playoff contenders with a 30-34 record.

However, they were without Kevin Durant all season and then lost Kyrie Irving in early March as he needed season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

While Durant was sidelined due to recovery for his 2019 NBA Finals injury, he also reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the past week or so.

Fans are awaiting word that he’s recovered from that. Presumably, both All-Star players will be back on the court ready to go for a full 2020 season, should that take place on schedule.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says he has heard "through the grapevine" that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want a big name to come coach the #Nets.https://t.co/w34kYEGxWT — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) March 30, 2020

So who might come to coach all the talent? Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, or maybe Tom Thibadeau?

It was reported several weeks ago that former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is the betting favorite to become the Brooklyn Nets’ coach.

As of right now, they’ve got plenty of time to contemplate their moves in preparation for the 2020 season.