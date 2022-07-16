Is Nick Cannon engaged?

Nick Cannon enjoying the Christmas spirit by volunteering on Skid Row in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Nick Cannon has fans buzzing after announcing an engagement to a mystery woman and it doesn’t appear to be any of the mothers of his seven children.

This comes after the Wild ‘N Out host gushed about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon married the legendary singer Mariah Carey in 2008 and they share fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

However, they remain friends and are co-parenting their adorable twins.

Cannon has since welcomed another five children with three women and is expecting a boy with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is also expecting his ninth child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who congratulated him on his engagement while they spent time in the Bahamas.

Nick Cannon explains the engagement announcement is for a music video

The 41-year-old comedian shared an Instagram post announcing his engagement to a mystery lady.

“I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do… 💍,” he wrote in the caption.

While working with Entertainment Tonight in the Bahamas, Cannon revealed that his so-called engagement was for a music video.

“I’m doing what the world wants me to do, I’m dropping an amazing music video,” he said to the publication adding: “… I’m really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am… It’s a wedding anthem.”

Cannon told the publication that shooting the music video “was scary,” due to recent headlines surrounding the Hollywood star having children with multiple women.

The rapper and actor hasn’t ruled out having a monogamous relationship despite his past comments: “That’s a big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world. If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared,” he said.

Nick Cannon is expecting children with two women

Nick Cannon has been spending time with one of his baby mamas Abby De La Rosa who was in on the troll job.

She congratulated Nick on his “engagement” in an Instagram video in which they share a laugh.

De La Rosa announced that she was pregnant in June after model Bre Tiesi revealed that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon in January.

In June 2021, she gave birth to twin sons, Zion and Zillion. In the same month, the TV host welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

However, Zen tragically passed away from brain cancer at five months old.