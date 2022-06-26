Bre Tiesi reveals Nick Cannon’s unusual method to split time with his five baby mamas

Bre Tiesi is expecting her first child with Nick Cannon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Nick Cannon’s fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi is expecting her first child with the Gigolo rapper.

As Bre Tiesi prepares to welcome her first child with Nick Cannon, she opened up about their relationship.

Cannon revealed earlier this month that he is expecting more children following a pregnancy announcement from Abby De La Rosa with whom he already shares a pair of twins: Zion and Zillion.

Bre Tiesi reveals how Nick splits time with his baby mamas

Tiesi, a model who appeared on Nick Cannon’s hit series Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out. In a new interview, she fielded questions about her relationship with the 41-year-old comedian.

“How do you split time, or how often will Nick, you know, be able to come see his son?” an Entertainment Tonight host asked the model and mother-to-be during an exclusive interview earlier this week.

She responded, “I mean that all obviously dictates what’s going on in his work schedule,” she said, continuing:

“We all can go through the assistant to make sure it’s on the calendar if there’s something important but anything you say you need from him this man always shows up”

“So, tell me about the delivery. Will Nick be there?” the host asked Tiesi to which she responded: “Yes, Nick will absolutely be there, he has no choice,” she said with a laugh.

In January, Bre and Nick’s gender reveal party photos leaked and went viral because the comedian previously suggested he was exploring celibacy in October.

The announcement was bittersweet because Nick lost his son Zen Cannon at five months old.

Cannon revealed that he struggled with the pregnancy announcement because he wanted to respect his Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott.

“‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’” he said on his TV series, continuing:

“We didn’t expect Zen to pass away…All of the news was so unexpected. I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

Bre Tiesi reveals how she feels about Nick Cannon having children with multiple women

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight host, Kevin Frazier asked her why she chose to have her first child with Cannon who already has four baby mamas?

“I’m not really opinionated in other’s people business. That’s not really my thing,” she said, continuing:

“When it first started happening I was just like, ‘I don’t understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?’ For me, it doesn’t actually genuinely affect me. I understand people’s side and they’re used to their conventional relationships. That’s what’s instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years.”